Boy, 17, killed in shooting Monday

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday afternoon in central Pine Bluff, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

According to reports, officers responded to a shooting shortly after 1 p.m. at 28th Avenue and Elm Street, where they found the 17-year-old, who had apparently been shot. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene by a Jefferson County deputy coroner. His identity was not released by the police department because he is a juvenile.

Police are still investigating the incident and have said that there are no suspects at the moment.

The body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact them at 870-730-2090 or 870-541-5300.

This is Pine Bluff's eighth homicide this year.