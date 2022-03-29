Chance Moore announces intent to transfer

FAYETTEVILLE — Postseason roster movement has begun for the Arkansas basketball team.

On Tuesday, freshman wing Chance Moore became the first player on the Razorbacks’ 2021-22 roster to announce plans to transfer from the program. He first made the announcement in a post to his Instagram account.

“First, I would like to thank Coach Musselman and the University of Arkansas for the opportunity to be a part of this great team,” Moore wrote. “I will never forget the memories my teammates and I have made. For me as a player, I learned a lot and improved in every way imaginable.

“I will forever be grateful to have been part of this team and a part of the Razorback Community. However, with that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal and reopening my recruitment.”

Moore, a native of Brookhaven, Ga., appeared in five games during his freshman season with the Razorbacks. He averaged 1 point and 0.6 rebounds over 1.6 minutes per game.

The 6-5 guard scored his first college points in Arkansas’ 87-43 victory over Missouri on Jan. 12, then added three points at Georgia on Feb. 2.

A former 4-star recruit from McEachern High School in Georgia, Moore was rated the No. 84 player nationally and No. 16 small forward by ESPN. He was also considered the No. 4 prospect in Georgia.