COLLEGE SOFTBALL No. 10 Arkansas softball downs LSU, claims series

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas softball team started strong just like it did Sunday, but found a way to finish Monday night at Bogle Park.

The No. 10 Razorbacks got a first-inning grand slam from Linnie Malkin to grab the lead and Chenise Delce pitched four scoreless innings of relief to secure the 7-3 win over No. 22 LSU and claim the SEC series.

Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said she loved how her team bounced back after dropping Sunday's game to the Tigers.

"I just felt like we were locked in from the very first pitch ... obviously jumping out ahead with the five in the first is huge," Deifel said. "More than anything, I really loved their response from [Sunday]. We challenged them. We knew we needed to be better and I thought they answered that call and I'm really proud of them in getting the series win."

Arkansas (22-6, 4-2 SEC) was within four outs of a win Sunday, but Delce gave up a three-run home run with two outs in the sixth inning that wiped out a 3-1 Razorbacks lead. The Tigers went on to a 7-4 win.

Delce, a junior transfer from Tulsa, came on in relief of starter Jenna Bloom on Monday and shut out the Tigers this time. She pitched four scoreless innings to notch her second save of the season, but came up with a huge out -- again with two outs in the sixth.

LSU (22-12, 3-3) loaded the bases, but Delce got Tigers shortstop Taylor Pleasants, who homered earlier, to fly out to left field and preserve the Razorbacks' 5-3 lead.

"Huge pitch in a big situation and it's their best hitter, it's big-time," Deifel said. "I thought she was outstanding tonight. I thought she was outstanding last night. She missed a pitch and it was the difference-maker."

But Arkansas added a pair of two-out runs in the fifth and the sixth innings to extend its lead. Freshman Kacie Hoffman came up with a two-out, RBI single off the glove of a leaping Pleasants in the fifth and Taylor Ellsworth added an RBI single up the middle with two outs in the sixth.

Bloom (8-0) picked up the win, allowing 3 runs (all earned) on 3 hits over 3 innings. She retired the first nine LSU hitters before the Tigers got to her in the fourth. Delce scattered 3 hits, walked 1 and struck out 1.

Lead-off hitter KB Sides went 3 for 4 and scored twice for Arkansas, while Malkin went 2 for 3 and drove in four runs. Hoffman and Ellsworth added two hits each, while driving in one and scoring a run.

LSU finally figured out Bloom in the top of the fourth as Ciara Briggs got the Tigers on the board with a two-run home run. Pleasants followed with a solo shot to get LSU within 5-3. But Delce came on and got the next three hitters out without further damage.

The Razorbacks scored five in the bottom of the first. The first three batters singled and Danielle Gibson was hit by a pitch to force in a run. LSU starter Shelbi Sunseri (5-4) got the next two hitters out, but Malkin crushed the first pitch for a grand slam and a 5-0 Arkansas lead.

Arkansas hits the road next weekend for a three-game series at Ole Miss. The first game is slated for 5 p.m Central on Friday.