COLUMNIST: Kill the death penalty

At a time when Americans are increasingly opposed to the death penalty and states are increasingly ending the practice, others are returning to firing squads as an execution method.

The recent law change by South Carolina was in response to the difficulty the state has had in finding lethal injection drugs. It's an issue that, in itself, should awaken these lawmakers to the fact that capital punishment is on its way out in America--and needs to go.

Even as liberals and conservatives seem to be more polarized than ever on most issues, they've actually been moving closer together regarding capital punishment, according to polls.

People of all political persuasions can't ignore the hard facts: Capital punishment has never been shown to serve as a deterrent to violent crime. The ultimate penalty is unfairly applied, with minority defendants more likely to be condemned than white defendants in the same circumstances.

And the fact that DNA evidence has proven the innocence of scores of death row inmates makes it likely that innocent people have been executed in the past, and that such unacceptable injustice is likely to happen again.

This may be why polls have shown that support for capital punishment among Americans as a whole has dropped below 50 percent when the other option is life imprisonment without chance of parole.