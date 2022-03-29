Community Briefs 3-29-22

AM&N credit union meeting set

All members of Arkansas AM&N College Federal Credit Union are invited to attend the annual meeting virtually from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday. Due to covid-19 health and safety requirements, the meeting will be held via Zoom, Calvin Matlock, manger, said in a news release.

The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89930992116?pwd=SytkY0xyUkZHaG1Pa0J1TThENy8rQT09 with Meeting ID: 899 3099 2116 and Passcode: 431354.

Patrons may also use One tap mobile at +13017158592,,89930992116#,,,,*431354# US (Washington, D.C.) or +13126266799,,89930992116#,,,,*431354# US (Chicago) or dial by location to +1 929 205 6099 U.S. (New York); +1 253 215 8782 U.S. (Tacoma); +1 346 248 7799 U.S. (Houston); +1 669 900 6833 U.S. (San Jose.)

State to auction tax delinquent land

The Arkansas Commissioner of State Lands office will auction tax-delinquent property in Jefferson County at 10 a.m. April 19-20 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, banquet halls 2 and 4. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. each day.

The COSL office will auction two years' worth of properties to catch up with the year of auctions missed in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic, according to a news release from Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land.

Prospective bidders can find an online Public Auction Catalog, including a buyer's guide; statutes governing sales; auction date, time and location; and a complete listing of parcels offered on the commissioner's website, www.cosl.org. The website also includes an instructional video demonstrating how to research information about each parcel available for sale.

"We open the bidding at the amount of taxes, penalties and interest due," Land said. "Anyone who has delinquent property going up for auction should be aware they only have 10 business days after the auction to redeem property sold there."

Bidders must register for the auction, but the registration is free. The first $100 of any parcel's purchase price must be paid in cash, while the remainder may be paid by cash, check or credit card.

"Property taxes help fund schools, roads, libraries and public services including ambulances," Land said. "Everyone benefits from paying those taxes -- and the property owner benefits from paying on time, by avoiding interest and penalties on delinquent taxes."

Properties that do not sell at auction will appear on the COSL's post-auction sales list 30 days after the auction date. From there, they can be purchased through an online auction system.

Owners of delinquent parcels may redeem those delinquent taxes at www.cosl.org using a credit or debit card. Those who prefer to pay by check or money order can print a Petition to Redeem from the website or call the office at (501) 324-9422 to request the petition, which must accompany their payment.

Agriculture Hall of Fame inducts 6

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame inducted six individuals March 25 for their leadership and service to the state's largest business sector, according to a news release.

Southeast Arkansas honorees included:

ANDREW WARGO III OF WATSON -- farm manager for the 15,000-acre Baxter Land Co. for more than 50 years. At Baxter, Wargo has helped guide a conservation and stewardship plan that is emulated around the country. He has steered a large row-crop farm, gotten in (and out) of the catfish business and managed the farm's cotton gin, according to the release.

Wargo grew up at Little Rock and his parents paid for him to take a private pilot's course from a flight school in Clarksdale, Miss., the beginning of a successful flying career. He earned a degree in agriculture engineering from Arkansas State University and was a member of the ASU Sport Parachute Team that won the National Collegiate Championships in 1964.

JOE DON GREENWOOD OF HERMITAGE -- long-time ag educator. Greenwood has been a driving force in agriculture education in Arkansas for more than 40 years, leading Hermitage teams to eight national championships in forestry or livestock judging, according to the release. His teams finished as reserve national champions on three other occasions. Also, his students won 41 state championships, either 4-H or FFA, in livestock, forestry, parliamentary procedure, horsemanship, public speaking and land judging. He also served as advisor to five state FFA officers.

Other honorees included retired Cooperative Extension Service Director Rick Cartwright of Fayetteville; the late Russell Roy Reynolds, the director of the U.S. Forest Service Crossett Experimental Forest for 34 years; former Arkansas Farm Bureau President Randy Veach of Manila; and Mark Waldrip of Moro, founder of Armor Seed Company. Details: www.arfb.com.