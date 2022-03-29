Curry calls in-state matchups ‘healthy’

College baseball

UALR at No. 2 Arkansas

WHEN 6:30 p.m. today

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS UALR 11-10; Arkansas 18-4

STARTING PITCHERS UALR RHP Jacob Weatherley (1-0, 5.96 ERA); Arkansas RHP Mark Adamiak (2-0, 2.08)

COACHES Chris Curry (161-199 in eighth season at UALR); Dave Van Horn (768-406 in 20th season at Arkansas, 1,089-565 in 28th season overall)

SERIES Arkansas leads 2-1

TV None

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

STREAMING ESPN3.com

SHORT HOPS Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn notched his 300th SEC win with Sunday’s 6-4 series-clinching victory at Missouri. His conference record is 300-241. … Arkansas ranks 113th nationally in team batting average (.276), 12th in team earned-run average (2.95), fifth in team fielding percentage (.987), and 78th in scoring (7.2 runs per game). … UALR is 15th in team batting average (.317), 90th in team ERA (4.50), 231st in team fielding percentage (.958) and 109th in scoring (6.5 rpg). … Both teams have turned 19 double plays this season.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY UALR, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY UALR, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY Off

FRIDAY Miss. State*, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY Miss. State*, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY Miss. State*, 2 p.m.

MONDAY Off

*SEC game

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two teams trying to bolster their clutch hitting and establish bullpen roles are scheduled to meet at Baum-Walker Stadium the next couple of days.

The No. 2 University of Arkansas (18-4) will play host to the University of Arkansas-Little Rock (11-10) tonight at 6:30 and on Wednesday at 4 p.m., though the weather for Game 2 might be dicey.

The teams will meet for the fourth time since 2019, when the UA eased its scheduling restrictions, with the Razorbacks holding a 2-1 edge.

Eighth-year UALR Coach Chris Curry is a former assistant for veteran Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn, who logged his 300th career SEC win Sunday in Columbia, Mo.

Curry, a former all-state pitcher and catcher at Conway who played collegiately at Mississippi State, said the infant rivalry is great for the state.

"Back to my college days, whenever we played an in-state school, no matter who it was, it always brought a little extra buzz and energy to the game," Curry said. "I think it's awesome and still is awesome that we're doing this.

"I think it's healthy for baseball. Baseball is getting better and growing in the state, and I think you can measure that by the number of Division I kids that are on rosters right now from the state of Arkansas and just the amount of kids that are on college rosters around the state."

The Trojans will start five Arkansans, including third baseman and top hitter Nathan Lyons (.405, 11 RBI) of Bentonville and right-handed starting pitcher Jacob Weatherley (1-0, 5.96 ERA) of Jonesboro.

Third baseman Cayden Wallace (.302, 2 HRs, 23 RBI) of Greenbrier and Friday night starter Connor Noland (3-1, 3.41) of Greenwood are two of the Razorbacks' top contributors from the state.

Arkansas is expected to go with sophomore right-hander Mark Adamiak (2-0, 2.08) for today's start.

While the Razorbacks, who rose two spots to No. 2 in Monday's USA Today coaches poll after winning their 12th consecutive SEC series, have continued to win at a solid clip despite not playing their best ball, the Trojans have hit a lull, with losses in six of their past seven games.

Van Horn said the Razorbacks' recent play has been a topic of conversation on the coaching staff.

"Our better days are still going to be in front of us," Van Horn said Sunday. "We know that we're going to be playing some really good teams. We're going to have to start swinging the bats better and driving in runs.

"We're going to have to have a couple of more pitchers step up for us out of the bullpen. They're going to get their opportunities this week against Little Rock, some guys to pitch and gain some confidence in using them on the weekend. But it says a lot about the team that they'll fight you, and they've been finding ways to win."

UALR is hitting .317, a team batting average that ranks 15th in the country, but recent run production has not been optimal. Curry said a recent game, last Friday's 5-2 home loss in 14 innings to Appalachian State, typified some of the Trojans' pressing issues.

"Our offense has been good from a batting average standpoint and getting hits, but combined these past few games ... it's been getting the timely hits," Curry said. "We played Friday night and in 14 innings we left 19 on base, but had 15 hits. Guys are getting their hits, but it's just driving runners in.

"It all kind of goes together when you have a four or five game stretch when you're not winning, it's everybody wants to get the big hit so bad and everybody wants to come in and shut down the opposing offense so bad, they're just trying too hard."

The Trojans have been aggressive on offense, with 2.1 stolen bases per game to rank 19th in the country. Their defense has not been stellar, with a .958 fielding percentage, but the Trojans have recorded .9 double plays per game (19 in 21 games) to rank 29th in the nation.

Arkansas has also been good at turning double plays, 19 in 22 games, as well as overall fielding, with a .987 percentage that ranks fifth in the country.

Jorden Hussein (.365, 8 RBI), Noah Dickerson (.363, 6 HRs, 23 RBI), Canyon McWilliams (.359, 2, 18) and Tyler Williams (.300, 2, 18) join Lyons among .300-hitting regulars for the Trojans, while Christian Bernabe (.323, 5 RBI) doesn't have enough at-bats to qualify.

For the Razorbacks, Michael Turner (.354, 4, 24) holds the team lead in batting average, followed by Chris Lanzilli (.346, 2, 14), Wallace, and Peyton Stovall (.288, 2, 10).

Braydon Webb (.204, 4, 12) is hitting .385 over the past eight games after snapping an 0-for-23 start to the season. The senior center fielder had a two-run home run Friday and a two-run double Sunday to key Arkansas wins at Missouri.

Curry said Lyons was one of the first in-state kids to come aboard for the Trojans, which has helped opened more doors in the state.

"The in-state kids that don't go to Fayetteville are starting to come around to trusting us as a program that they can go and help win in the league that we're in and also be competitive and get to pro ball," Curry said. "I think that's the biggest thing. Early on, we had a hard time getting Arkansas kids to give us a shot."

Curry said he has tracked the Razorbacks and sees a typical Van Horn team.

"They're a top-five club, like they always are," Curry said. "I'm thankful we don't have to face their weekend starters, because they're filthy. ... To me it's another year where we go to Fayetteville facing a top-five club. What else is new?"