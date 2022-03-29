Marriage Licenses

Robert Claxton, 40, and Leshay Eversoll, 35, both of Sherwood.

Kayla Patton, 27, and Kaitlin Parker, 27, both of Little Rock.

Landing Koli, 46, and Laurinia Nyakundi, 40, both of Madison, Wis.

Whitney Hall, 39, and Katie Jenkins, 28, both of Little Rock.

Jahkeen Smith, 30, and Crystal Dickerson, 30, both of Little Rock.

Alex Ramirez Jr., 22, and Lydia Collins, 23, both of Jacksonville.

Roderick Mardis, 44, and Arabryana Guy, 32, both of Little Rock.

Earnest Burnett, 61, and Michelle Johnson, 49, both of Jacksonville.

Cordarrly Flemons, 29, and Maleka Joyner, 29, both of Little Rock.

Jacob Fero, 28, and Kaitlyn Kelly, 26, both of Little Rock.

Caleb Huff, 18, and India Harris, 18, both of Jacksonville.

Darius Maize, 28, and Ashtin Boykin, 30, both of Little Rock.

Damon Pride, 27, and Tyra Jefferson, 25, both of Little Rock.

Alejandro Garcia, 46, and Fabiola Ibarra, 44, both of Little Rock.

Rolando Delgado, 40, and Katherine Hart, 29, both of Little Rock.

Jeff Loose, 32, and Tiffany Adams, 33, both of Little Rock.

Jordan Payer, 33, and Andrea Houston, 30, both of North Little Rock.

Nicolas Crowe, 37, and Peggy Cosgrove, both of Little Rock.

Terry Patterson, 49, and Darnita White, 37, both of Hensley.

Lavaris Edwards, 34, and Melissa Jackson, 38, both of North Little Rock.

Jackquilin Hambrick, 18, and Nathan Castleberry, 21, both of Sherwood.

Michael Fultz, 25, and Darian Ross, 24, both of Sherwood.

Christopher Talley, 25, Kaitlyn Walden, 25, both of Little Rock.

Daniel Rice, 30, and Amanda Bankston, 30, both of Alexander.

Emily Beime, 22, of Alexander and Arjun Kumar, 26, of Little Rock.

Anthony Hancock, 34, and Mika Carter, 22, both of Sherwood.

Colin Simmons, 25, and Audrey Kuntz, 24, both of Little Rock.

Lakendra Dantzler, 25, and Josef Fisher, 32, both of Jacksonville.

Timothy Miller, 55, and Cameron Clark, 50, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-1032. Jamerio Craft v. Destiny Richey.

22-1034. Charish Bayani v. Nikki Bayani.

22-1036. Helen Kanaday v. Wilson Kanaday.

22-1037. Sharon Cooper-Banks v. Joseph Banks.

22-1040. Kasie Matthews v. Leral Matthews.

22-1042. Stacia Chastain v. Matthew Chastain.

22-1043. Jessica Holton v. Nicholas Holton.

22-1044. Sarah Declerk v. Thristan Jackson.

22-1047. Michelle Moreno v. Oscar Moreno.

22-1050. Sharon Pachosa v. Eric Pachosa.

GRANTED

20-1675. Kristin Barnett v. Kenneth Barnett.

21-238. Benjamin Rea v. Jaime Rea.

21-1557. Luis Alay v. Ana Medina.

21-2469. Shana Lewis v. Andre Lewis.

21-4204. Tianka Sheard v. Cartier Sheard Jr.

22-213. Caysie Williams v. Jake Evans.

22-227. Arthur Harris v. Irene Harris.

22-568. Shawn Whitney v. Katharine Whitney.