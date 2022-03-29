Groups seek apology in meeting with pope over Indigenous issue

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis on Monday held his first Vatican meeting with Indigenous groups from Canada who are seeking his apology over the church's involvement in a system of boarding schools that abused Indigenous children for over 100 years.

The church has appeared more open to apologizing since several Indigenous communities announced last year that they had discovered signs of human remains, most likely those of children, in unmarked graves on the grounds of former residential schools.

Monday's meeting took place at the Apostolic Palace where Francis met with Metis and Inuit delegates. Francis will meet Thursday with the delegations representing the First Nations, before holding a culminating session with all three groups on Friday.

Members of the delegations attending the meetings said they hoped not only to persuade Francis to become the first pope to apologize for the schools, but also to persuade him to travel to Canada to offer his apology to surviving students of the school system and Indigenous communities in general.

"Truth, justice and healing. We hope that the church can finally begin a meaningful and lasting reconciliation," said Metis National Council president Cassidy Caron, who led the Metis delegates.

The hourlong meeting had been "comfortable," she told reporters in St. Peter's Square, adding that the pope had listened and "nodded along" when three survivors of the schools had "told their truths."

"While the time for acknowledgment, apology and atonement is long overdue, it is never too late to do the right thing," she said.

From the 1880s through the 1990s, at least 150,000 Indigenous children were forcibly separated from their families by the Canadian government and sent to residential boarding schools, often far from their communities. At the schools, which were mostly run for the government by the Catholic Church, abuse and violence were commonplace.