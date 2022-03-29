Hogs expected to see coveted big man

Arkansas is expected to see Utah Valley big man Fardaws Aimaq on Tuesday.

Aimaq, 6-11, 245 pounds, reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal March 18. He has the option of remaining at his current school.

He was named the Western Athletic Conference defensive player of the year after averaging 18.9 points, 13.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 blocks this season as a redshirt sophomore. He was named the league's player of the year in 2020-21.

He shot 49% from the field, 43.5% from three-point range and 72.3% at the free throw line last season while also recording 27 double-doubles.

Aimaq was named a finalist for the Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award and the Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year Award for a second straight season on Monday. He was also named to the Lou Henson All-America team and the Lefty Driesell Defensive All-America team.

He started his career at Mercer, where he averaged 5 points and a team-best 5.3 rebounds while shooting 51.7 % from the floor.

Aimaq played at Steveston-London Secondary in Vancouver, British Columbia, prior to signing with Mercer.

Arkansas, Kentucky, Texas, Gonzaga, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Florida, Texas A&M and numerous other programs have reportedly made contact with Aimaq.

He is expected to have two years of eligibility at his next school and be able to play in 2022-23.

The NCAA dead period, which forbids schools from making in-person contact on or off campus, begins Thursday and ends April 7.