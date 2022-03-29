Hogs get one more top player

The historic recruiting class for the University of Arkansas men's basketball program got better with the oral commitment of ESPN 5-star prospect Anthony Black on Monday evening.

Black, 6-7, 198 pounds, of Duncanville, Texas, becomes Coach Eric Musselman's third McDonald's All-American of the 2022 recruiting class.

"It was just being able to trust the coaches and know they have my best interest in mind, while also winning a lot of games and having a lot of fun," Black told ESPN2 about his decision to play for the Razorbacks.

He pledged to the Razorbacks over Gonzaga, TCU, Oklahoma State and the chance to play in the NBA's G-league during Powerade Jam Fest on ESPN2. The event is a part of the McDonald All-American Game festivities in Chicago.

Black made an official visit to Arkansas in September and an unofficial trip for the Tennessee game on Feb.19. He said he came away impressed with Musselman.

"I like his energy and just the way he coaches his team," Black said Monday afternoon. "I can tell how much he cares about his guys and wants the best for his players."

Black will play in the McDonald's All-American Game at 8 p.m. tonight on ESPN along with Arkansas signees and ESPN 5-star prospects Nick Smith Jr. of North Little Rock and Jordan Walsh of Branson Link Academy. Smith and Walsh are the No. 6 and No. 10 overall prospects in the nation.

ESPN also rates Black the No. 9 small forward and the No. 20 overall prospect in the nation, as well as being the No. 3 recruit in Texas.

Former Hogs Todd Day and Lee Mayberry were selected to play in the McDonald's All-American Game in the same year in 1988.

Black, who's being recruited to play guard at Arkansas, helped Duncanville to a Class 6A state championship while scoring 17 points and being named the game MVP.

His pledge gives the Hogs the sixth top 100 prospect for the 2022 class. Magnolia guard Darrien Ford, Morrilton guard Joseph Pinion and Mobile (Ala.) McGill-Toolen forward Barry Dunning Jr. are ESPN 4-star prospects and the No. 70-, No. 75- and No. 89-ranked recruits in the nation, respectfully.

Prior to the addition of Black, ESPN rated Arkansas' class No. 2 in the country.

"I think I like to make the players around me better, just do things to help my team win," Black said. "Just being a big guard, I think I have a natural eye for passing and just good vision. Just using those God-given abilities help make my teammates better."

The previous highest Arkansas class in the ESPN recruiting era also came under Musselman when the Hogs signed the No. 5 class nationally that included Moses Moody in 2020.

Arkansas joins Duke and Kansas as the only college teams with three members of their signing class playing in the McDonald's All-American Game.

Black can sign with the Razorbacks during the spring signing period that runs from April 13 to May 18.