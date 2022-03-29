Homicide investigated in Little Rock

Little Rock police on Monday continued to investigate a Sunday morning homicide.

Police found one person dead from multiple, apparent gunshot wounds Sunday morning after receiving a welfare check call, according to a report.

The caller told police that the person was slumped over the steering wheel in a white pickup at 5718 Patterson Road, the report says.

The person was dead upon arrival of paramedics, the report says. It also says that spent cartridge cases were found in the parking lot.

The death is the 15th homicide in the city since the start of the year. It is one of two over the weekend.