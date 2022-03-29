In State of the City address, Little Rock mayor calls for increasing entry-level police pay amid surge in violence

Amid a spike in homicides, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. in his annual State of the City address Monday evening called for raising the pay of entry-level police officers in order to remain competitive when recruiting top candidates.

Additionally, Scott said the city was working to increase emergency-communications staffing, assign more officers dedicated to community-oriented policing and work toward having more officers live in the communities they serve.

At the same time, Scott said that "we know we cannot rely solely on law enforcement to address crime."

The national surge in violence "requires a comprehensive solution because we cannot arrest our way out of this problem," Scott said. "The county jail is full, and we understand just how full it is."





Scott cited other recent efforts, such as the creation of an Office of Neighborhood Safety last year, along with his directive to staff to implement a crime-reduction plan.

The plan includes addressing blight and vacant properties as well as improving lighting in targeted areas, Scott said.

And the mayor said he planned to ask the city Board of Directors to commit more federal money received from the American Rescue Plan Act to continue the current community-violence reduction programming for at least the next two years.

Scott's latest State of the City address -- his fourth as mayor -- was delivered to an audience inside Southwest High School's auditorium. Last year's speech was broadcast as a virtual event because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Any pay increase for new Little Rock police officers would occur on top of other recent funding commitments from the city and state tied to law enforcement personnel.

Little Rock's 2022 budget, which officials approved late last year, doubled the sign-on bonus for police recruits from $5,000 to $10,000. Additionally, Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed legislation earlier this month to provide a one-time $5,000 stipend to full-time certified local law enforcement officers, among others.

As of mid-March, homicides in Little Rock were up 27% so far this year compared with the same period in 2021, and 56% higher than the five-year average, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

At Scott's request, the city board on Feb. 1 approved a resolution that declared violence and gun crimes a public health emergency after a spate of shootings. (The public health emergency called for increasing strategic and targeted patrols, lifting limits on overtime and finding social workers to help address community violence, according to the resolution.)

As if to underscore the situation, less than an hour before Monday's State of the City event was set to begin, the Little Rock Police Department tweeted that three people had been hospitalized after a shooting at a location south of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field.

"As a son of this city, I'm heartbroken and deeply frustrated by the crime we're experiencing," Scott said on Monday. "Many may not realize, but this crime affects me personally. It's happening to the people I know. I've been to at least three or four funerals of people I actually grew up with."

The speech came approximately eight months ahead the mayoral election in November, when the 38-year-old Scott will face voters as he seeks a second term.

Three people so far have said they intend to challenge him: Greg Henderson, Loretta Hendrix and Steve Landers Sr. If no candidate receives at least 40% of the vote on Nov. 8, a runoff election between the top two vote-getters will take place the following month.

In addition to public safety, Scott's speech touched on economic development, the city's response to the pandemic, initiatives related to parks and more.

Vaccine incentives funded by close to $200,000 of American Rescue Plan Act money led to nearly 3,000 residents receiving vaccines and boosters, Scott said.

Referring to recent job growth at the "turbocharged" Port of Little Rock, Scott said he would ask the city board to allocate at least $3 million "to recruit even more high-wage jobs to Little Rock over the next two years."

Officials have long tried to recruit a grocery store to the 12th Street corridor to address a local food desert, Scott said. He said he would ask the city board to "commit funds to spur mixed-use development, including a grocery store and affordable housing," in a partnership that would also fund expansion of a senior-center facility at University Park.

In addition to other planned parks improvements, Scott said he had tasked city staff with identifying dedicated funding for developing portions of War Memorial and Hindman parks to turn them into a local and regional destination.

Those two parks were key targets of Scott's proposed sales-tax increase meant to generate $530 million over 10 years that failed in a citywide referendum in September.

EDUCATION OFFICER NAMED

Scott also used his speech to announce the appointment of Jennifer Glasgow as the city's new chief education officer.

Glasgow is the assistant director of Excel by Eight, an Arkansas initiative with the stated goal of ensuring all kids read at grade level by the end of third grade. She also serves as the president of the Little Rock Public Education Foundation.

Glasgow replaces Jay Barth, the city's first-ever chief education officer who recently left to become the director of the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum.

Following Scott's address, when asked about the mayor's remarks on police raises and community-oriented policing, at-large City Director Dean Kumpuris indicated city board members were supportive but would have to find the money.

He called acquiring more community-oriented police officers "a necessity."

"You cannot get out of the crisis we're in without getting policemen into those areas that need the policemen and have them be there all the time and get the trust of the community," Kumpuris said.

On her way out after the speech, City Director B.J. Wyrick of Ward 7 recalled remarking that "this is all great news, but you know, is it in the budget and do we have the money to do it? So, we'll have to figure it out."

Standing beside her outside the high school, Vice Mayor Lance Hines, who represents Ward 5, described Wyrick's response as "the several-million-dollar question."

Hines said that "until we fix the morale issue in the Police Department, nobody's gonna want to come work for us, and it doesn't matter how much we pay them, is my attitude."