• Bessie Richardson Dillard, 102, who taught in the Warren School District in Vicksburg, Miss., for 23 years while raising 10 children and going back to school in her 40s to earn bachelor's and master's degrees, now has a city street named after her recognizing her as a historic icon.

• Karine Jean-Pierre, principal deputy press secretary for the White House, tested positive for covid-19 after traveling to Europe with the president because press secretary Jen Psaki had tested positive in the latest infiltration into the West Wing's protective bubble around Joe Biden.

• Naftali Bennett, prime minister of Israel, tested positive for the coronavirus and is working from home after holding a series of meetings that included U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, whom the State Department said will wear a mask and undergo appropriate testing.

• Marquell Griffin, 53, of Tennessee was sentenced to 27 years in prison for being drunk and speeding when he drove 94 mph at impact in a crash that killed an off-duty Memphis police officer, a 25-year veteran who was approaching retirement.

• Tanya Baird of South Africa is accused in a criminal complaint of helping orchestrate a scheme to smuggle 69 packages of legal paperwork soaked with synthetic drugs from China into prisons in Ohio and elsewhere.

• Cynthia Elizabeth Tarrago Diaz, 42, a former TV personality and member of Congress in Paraguay, was sentenced in New Jersey to 33 months in prison for her role in an international money laundering scheme that was tripped up by FBI agents posing as drug traffickers.

• John Hamm, 48, of St. Louis County was sentenced to life in prison without parole for stabbing and beating his two roommates to death over an argument about rent, with prosecutors citing "cool deliberation" before the crime.

• Megan Hargan, 39, of West Virginia was sentenced to life in prison for killing her mother and sister with a .22-caliber rifle and staging the scene to look like a murder-suicide as part of a scheme to steal $420,000 to pay for a new home.

• Arslan Guney, 71, of Denver, "the mayor of pickleball," who's already spent 10 hours in jail, faces a felony charge of criminal mischief that alleges he used a permanent marker to draw 45 small marks on the gym floor at Central Park Recreation Center because it wasn't set up for the game, causing $9,344 worth of damage.