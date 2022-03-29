Judge declines request for stay of Arkansas voting laws ruling

Four Arkansas voting laws will not take effect for the time being, after a ruling Tuesday from Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen.

The League of Women Voters of Arkansas and immigrant advocacy group Arkansas United sued the state over four voting laws the General Assembly passed in 2021. The four laws are Act 249, concerning voter identification; Act 728, which regulates campaigning around polls; Act 736, involving how ballots are validated; and Act 973, which sets deadlines for mail-in absentee ballots.

Griffen struck down the election laws last week as illegal, with attorneys representing the state asking that the laws be allowed to remain in effect as the state Supreme Court may weigh in. Griffen denied the request for a stay Tuesday, saying “none of the factors that must be satisfied in order to justify a stay has been established.”

Supporters of the laws argue they are necessary to strengthen voters’ confidence in the election and improve the integrity of the system. The plaintiffs argue the laws make it harder for many — especially minorities and the poor — to vote.