Judge: Trump felonies probable

WASHINGTON -- A federal judge ruled on Monday that former President Donald Trump and a lawyer who had advised him on how to overturn the 2020 election most likely had committed felonies, including obstructing the work of Congress and conspiring to defraud the United States.

The determination from U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter came in a ruling addressing scores of sensitive emails that lawyer John Eastman resisted turning over to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot and related efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result.

Trump has not been charged with any crime and the judge's ruling had no immediate, practical legal effect on him.

"The illegality of the plan was obvious," wrote Carter of the Central District of California. "Our nation was founded on the peaceful transition of power, epitomized by George Washington laying down his sword to make way for democratic elections. Ignoring this history, President Trump vigorously campaigned for the vice president to single-handedly determine the results of the 2020 election."

The actions taken by Trump and Eastman, Carter found, amounted to "a coup in search of a legal theory."

The Justice Department has been conducting a wide-ranging investigation of the Capitol assault but has given no public indication that it is considering a criminal case against Trump. A criminal referral from the House committee could increase pressure on Attorney General Merrick Garland to do so.

The judge's ruling came as the committee was barreling ahead with its investigation. This week alone, people familiar with the investigation said, the panel has lined up testimony from four top Trump White House officials, including Jared Kushner, the former president's son-in-law and adviser, whose interview was scheduled for Thursday.

Carter's decision was perhaps the investigation's biggest development to date, suggesting its investigators have built a case strong enough to convince a federal judge of Trump's culpability and laying out a road map for a potential criminal referral.

Carter's decision came in an order for Eastman, a conservative who had written a memo that members of both parties have likened to a blueprint for a coup, to turn over more than 100 emails to the committee.

Eastman's legal team noted in its statement that the court's findings "were not subject to the presumption of innocence, proof beyond a reasonable doubt, or any of the constitutional protections normally applicable to criminal proceedings."

"Dr. Eastman has an unblemished record as an attorney and respectfully disagrees with the judge's findings," the legal team wrote.

A spokesman for the Justice Department declined to comment.

Jan. 6 Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said in a statement that the judge's ruling was "a victory for the rule of law," noting it cleared the way for them to obtain materials important to their investigation.

On Monday, former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade said Carter's ruling was particularly significant because he had read "emails that are not yet known to the public, and his reaction is one of serious alarm."

"While DOJ makes its own decisions about when to initiate an investigation, today's ruling cannot be ignored," McQuade said.

PRESSURE ON PENCE

Many of the documents the committee will now receive relate to a legal strategy proposed by Eastman to pressure Vice President Mike Pence not to certify electors from several key swing states when Congress convened on Jan. 6, 2021.

"The true animating force behind these emails was advancing a political strategy: to persuade Vice President Pence to take unilateral action on Jan. 6," Carter wrote.

One of the documents, according to the ruling, is an email containing the draft of a memo written for another one of Trump's lawyers, Rudy Giuliani, recommending that Pence "reject electors from contested states."

"This may have been the first time members of President Trump's team transformed a legal interpretation of the Electoral Count Act into a day-by-day plan of action," Carter wrote.

Eastman had filed suit against the panel, trying to persuade a judge to block the committee's subpoena for documents in his possession. As part of the suit, Eastman sought to shield from release documents he said were covered by attorney-client privilege.

In response, the committee argued -- under the legal theory known as the crime-fraud exception -- that the privilege did not cover information conveyed from a client to a lawyer if it was part of furthering or concealing a crime.

The panel said its investigators had accumulated evidence demonstrating that Trump, Eastman and other allies could be charged with criminal violations including obstructing an official proceeding of Congress and conspiracy to defraud the American people.

Carter, who was nominated by President Bill Clinton, agreed, writing that he believed it was "likely" that the men not only had conspired to defraud the United States but "dishonestly conspired to obstruct the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021."

"Dr. Eastman and President Trump launched a campaign to overturn a democratic election, an action unprecedented in American history," he wrote.

While the House committee has no authority to directly bring charges against Trump, and Trump was not a party to the Eastman civil case, Carter's ruling on Monday underscored the questions of whether Trump could face criminal culpability for both his business dealings and his efforts to reverse the outcome of the election.

Last week, The New York Times reported that a prosecutor in New York City who was investigating Trump's financial dealings believed the former president was guilty of "numerous felonies" in how he handled his real-estate and business transaction before taking office. The assessment of Trump by the prosecutor, Mark Pomerantz, came in a letter last month in which Pomerantz announced he was resigning from the Manhattan district attorney's office, which had stopped pursuing an indictment of Trump.

Trump is also facing investigation from the district attorney in Atlanta who recently convened a special grand jury to help probe the former president's attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

That inquiry centers on Trump's actions in the two months between his election loss and Congress' certification of the results, including a call he made to Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's secretary of state, to pressure him to "find 11,780 votes" -- the margin by which Trump lost the state.

NAVARRO, SCAVINO CHARGES

Separately, the Jan. 6 committee is pushing ahead with contempt charges against former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in response to their monthslong refusal to comply with subpoenas.

Navarro, Trump's trade adviser, and Scavino, a White House communications aide under Trump, have been uncooperative in the congressional probe into the deadly 2021 insurrection, according to a committee report released Sunday night.

The nine-member panel was to meet late Monday to discuss whether to hold the two allies of the Republican former president in contempt of Congress. It is likely to be approved by the Democratic-majority committee.

The recommendation of criminal charges would then go to the full House. Approval there would send the charges to the Justice Department, which has final say on prosecution.

Navarro, 72, was subpoenaed by the committee for his testimony in early February. The panel wants to question the Trump ally who promoted claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election that the committee believes contributed to the attack.

"He hasn't been shy about his role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and has even discussed the former President's support for those plans," Thompson said in a statement at the time.

Though Navarro sought to use executive privilege to avoid cooperation, the Biden administration this month denied claims from him and another Trump aide, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, saying an assertion of executive privilege was not justified or in the national interest.

On Thursday, Navarro called the committee vote "an unprecedented partisan assault on executive privilege," and said, "The committee knows full well that President Trump has invoked executive privilege and it is not my privilege to waive."

In a statement Sunday night, Navarro said the committee "should negotiate this matter with President Trump."

He added, "If he waived the privilege, I will be happy to comply; but I see no effort by the Committee to clarify this matter with President Trump, which is bad faith and bad law."

In a subpoena issued to Scavino last fall, the committee cited reports that he was with Trump the day before the attack during a discussion about how to persuade members of Congress not to certify the election for Biden and with Trump again the day of the attack and may have "materials relevant to his videotaping and tweeting" messages that day.

In the recent report, committee said it also has reason to believe that because of the 46-year-old's online presence, Scavino may have had advance warning about the potential for violence on Jan. 6.

Scavino and his counsel have received at least half a dozen extensions to comply with the subpoena, according to the committee.

"Despite all these extensions, to date, Mr. Scavino has not produced a single document, nor has he appeared for testimony," the report stated.

A lawyer for Scavino did not return messages seeking comment.

The central facts of the Jan. 6 insurrection are known but what the committee is hoping to do is fill in the remaining gaps about the attack on the Capitol, and lawmakers say they are committed to presenting a full accounting to make sure it never happens again.

The panel is looking into every aspect of the riot, including what Trump himself was doing while it unfolded and any connections between the White House and the rioters who broke into the Capitol building.

Information for this article was contributed by Luke Broadwater, Alan Feuer and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times, by Matt Zapotosky, John Wagner, Jacqueline Alemany, Josh Dawsey and Amy B. Wang of The Washington Post and by Farnoush Amiri of The Associated Press.