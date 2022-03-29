Proud of Razorbacks

I am so proud of our Razorback basketball team. They have been phenomenal all year.

Hunter Yurachek is the greatest athletic director in college sports. The joy on his face as he hugged our players after they defeated Gonzaga brought tears to my eyes.

Eric Musselman is the greatest basketball coach in college sports. He knows how to motivate our guys and get the most of their skills. He also knows how to find the weaknesses of the other teams and use them to our advantage.

Thank you Coach Musselman, Mr. Yurachek, and the Arkansas Razorbacks for a thrilling basketball season. We love you!

KAREN BRANTON

Little Rock

Use nuclear as bridge

It seems the world is entering a rapid state of decline due to global warming. In the two previous winters we have seen record-breaking temperatures as Earth is going into extremes with hotter and colder temperatures greater than we've seen in years.

My proposition: nuclear power. Nuclear has a reputation for being dangerous and unstable, but that is not always the case. Most major nuclear incidents are due to breaking many if not all safety procedures the plant had in place. As long as we make sure we have good safety procedures and don't break them, we should be fine.

You may be wondering why we shouldn't use hydro, solar, or wind. Wind and solar are varying, so there may be certain points in time there isn't not be enough power for the city. Hydroelectric power can harm the local fish population, and also can break down if the climate gets too dry.

Nuclear power is very underdeveloped due to it not being used as often. Moving more to nuclear may help innovators develop nuclear power into its future. From this, nuclear waste may end up able to be easily sealed away from the outside world.

Nuclear power will not be permanent, but it would be a bridge into the future until we can develop a better renewable resource like a Dyson sphere.

NATHANIEL DAVIS

Little Rock

Memories are short

My gosh! Three letters from readers, and John Brummett lambasting Senator Cotton for his interrogation of the new candidate for the Supreme Court. Have they already forgotten the treatment by the left of the last two candidates for the Supreme Court?

It was disgusting and uncalled for. Get real.

JUDITH JONES

Hot Springs Village

Don't look away; help

Steve Straessle said it all in his latest column; we all need helpers. Helpers help brighten and add comfort to our world. Just as small children are taught to look for "the helpers," we all need helpers.

Please don't look away, be helpers!

NANCY JACOBI WHITE

North Little Rock