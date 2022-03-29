Sections
Little Rock port officials approve land sale for factory; $30M facility to bring 50 jobs

by Noel Oman | Today at 11:21 a.m.
FILE - A sign outside the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau is shown in this 2019 file photo.

An unnamed company has purchased 15 acres at the Port of Little Rock to build a $30 million manufacturing facility that will employ 50 people when completed.

At a special meeting Tuesday morning, the Little Rock Port Authority’s board of directors approved the $724,995 sale of the acreage off Frazier Pike within the port’s industrial park. The city Board of Directors is expected to give its approval for the sale at a meeting at 4 p.m. today.

Approval of the port authority board’s resolution came without naming the company. The name of the company will be announced in concert with the city board meeting, port officials said.

