Little Rock port officials approve land sale for factory; $30M facility to bring 50 jobs

An unnamed company has purchased 15 acres at the Port of Little Rock to build a $30 million manufacturing facility that will employ 50 people when completed.

At a special meeting Tuesday morning, the Little Rock Port Authority’s board of directors approved the $724,995 sale of the acreage off Frazier Pike within the port’s industrial park. The city Board of Directors is expected to give its approval for the sale at a meeting at 4 p.m. today.

Approval of the port authority board’s resolution came without naming the company. The name of the company will be announced in concert with the city board meeting, port officials said.