Lost city retaken, Ukrainians claim

LVIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian forces claimed to have retaken a Kyiv suburb and an eastern town from the Russians in what is becoming a back-and-forth stalemate on the ground, while negotiators began assembling for another round of talks today aimed at stopping the fighting.





Ahead of the talks, to be held in Istanbul, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country is prepared to declare its neutrality, as Moscow has demanded, and is open to compromise on the fate of the Donbas, the contested region in the country's east.

The mayor of Irpin, a northwestern Kyiv suburb that has been the scene of some of the heaviest fighting near the capital, said Monday that the city has been "liberated" from Russian troops.

Zelenskyy warned that Russian forces are trying to regroup after losing the area.

"We still have to fight, we have to endure," the president said late Monday in his nighttime video address to the nation. "We can't express our emotions now. We can't raise expectations, simply so that we don't burn out."

Irpin Mayor Alexandar Markushin said in a video posted Monday that the area had been reclaimed and that "mopping up" was underway. Speaking from inside a vehicle and dressed in a green military-style vest, he told residents of the suburb not to return yet, as the fighting was ongoing.





In early March, Markushin described witnessing fatal attacks on citizens, including children, who were attempting to leave Irpin as Russian forces made their initial advance.

A senior U.S. defense official said the U.S. believes the Ukrainians have also retaken the town of Trostyanets, south of Sumy, in the east.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss U.S. intelligence assessments, said Russian forces largely remained in defensive positions near the capital, Kyiv, and were making little forward progress elsewhere in the country.

The official said Russia appeared to be de-emphasizing ground operations near Kyiv and concentrating more on the Donbas, the predominantly Russian-speaking region where Moscow-backed rebels have been waging a separatist war for the past eight years.

Late last week, with its forces bogged down in parts of the country, Russia seemed to scale back its war aims, saying its main goal was gaining control of the Donbas.

While that suggested a possible face-saving exit strategy for Russian President Vladimir Putin, it also raised Ukrainian fears that the Kremlin intends to split the country in two and force it to surrender a swath of its territory.

Meanwhile, a cyberattack knocked Ukraine's national telecommunications provider Ukrtelecom almost completely offline. The chief of Ukraine's state service for special communication, Yurii Shchyhol, blamed "the enemy" without specifically naming Russia and said most customers were cut off from telephone, internet and mobile service so that coverage could continue for Ukraine's military.

Also Monday, an oil depot in western Ukraine's Rivne region was hit by a missile attack, the governor said. It was the second attack on oil facilities in the region near the Polish border.

In recent days, Ukrainian troops have pushed the Russians back in other sectors.

In the city of Makariv, near a strategic highway west of the capital, Associated Press reporters saw the carcass of a Russian rocket launcher, a burned Russian truck, the body of a Russian soldier and a destroyed Ukrainian tank after fighting there a few days ago. In the nearby village of Yasnohorodka, the AP witnessed positions abandoned by Ukrainian soldiers who had moved farther west, but no sign of Russian troops.

And on Friday, the U.S. defense official said the Russians were no longer in full control of Kherson, the first major city to fall to Moscow's forces. The Kremlin denied it had lost full control of the southern city.

Ukrainian military officials separately said in a Facebook post that several Russian units had retreated toward Chernobyl in Ukraine's north and over the border into Belarus to refresh their combat ability "as they have suffered significant losses."

Despite the modest gains, Ukraine's defense ministry said there was no indication that Russia has fully reversed plans to take over or attack Kyiv. "According to our information, the Russian Federation has not 100% dropped their attempts if not to take at least to besiege the capital of Ukraine," Ukrainian defense minister Sergey Rudskoy told reporters.

Rudskoy also gave updates on Russian losses, which could not be independently verified by The Washington Post. He said the Russian army had lost 17,000 people, 1,694 armored vehicles, 586 tanks, 302 artillery systems, 95 rocket systems, 123 aircraft and 66 drones. NATO last week estimated that between 7,000 and 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed.

Russia has long demanded that Ukraine drop any hope of joining NATO, which Moscow sees as a threat. Zelenskyy, for his part, has stressed that Ukraine needs security guarantees of its own as part of any deal.

Over the weekend, Zelenskyy said he is ready to agree to neutrality. He also said that "Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity are beyond doubt," while suggesting at the same time that compromise might be possible over "the complex issue of Donbas."

The Ukrainian leader has suggested as much before but rarely commented so extensively. That could create momentum for the talks, for which the Russian delegates arrived in Istanbul on Monday, Turkish media reported.

Still, it was not clear how a compromise on the Donbas would square with maintaining Ukraine's territorial integrity.

BID FOR CEASE-FIRE

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he has launched an effort to achieve a humanitarian cease-fire that would allow aid to be brought in and people to move around safely.

Guterres said he used his "good offices" and asked Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths, the head of the U.N.'s worldwide humanitarian operations, to explore the possibility of a cease-fire with Russia and Ukraine. He said Griffiths has already made some contacts.

"I hope that he will be able to go to both Moscow and Kyiv as soon as that becomes possible," Guterres said. "It's very important to establish a serious dialogue with both parties in relation to the possibility of this humanitarian cease-fire."

The 193-member U.N. General Assembly, by an overwhelming majority of about 140 nations, has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine twice -- on March 2 and on Thursday -- and Guterres told reporters he thinks "this is the moment" for the United Nations "to assume the initiative."

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the secretary-general said, there has been a "senseless loss of thousands of lives," displacement of 10 million people, systematic destruction of homes, schools, hospitals and other essential infrastructure, "and skyrocketing food and energy prices worldwide."

Over the past month, U.N. humanitarian agencies and their partners have provided nearly 900,000 people, mainly in eastern Ukraine, with food, shelter, water and hygiene supplies, and the U.N. World Food Program is scaling up to reach 1.2 million people by mid-April, he said.

Osnat Lubrani, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine, said that on Monday U.N. agencies were able to bring food, medical supplies and household items to the besieged northeastern city of Kharkiv. The Ukrainian Red Cross will deliver them to the most vulnerable communities there as well as other hard-to-reach areas, she said.

But Guterres stressed that "the solution to the humanitarian tragedy is not humanitarian -- it is political."

"I am therefore appealing for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire to allow for progress in serious political negotiations, aimed at reaching a peace agreement," he said.

A cessation of hostilities will allow humanitarian aid to be delivered and people to move safely, the secretary-general said, and "it will save lives, prevent suffering, and protect civilians." He expressed hope that it would also help address the global consequences of the war, including the existing "deep hunger crisis" in many developing countries from the covid-19 pandemic, which is now compounded by soaring food and energy costs.

Guterres said he has been in close contact with Turkey, Qatar, Israel, India, China, France and Germany, "that have been talking to the parties at the highest level in order to explore the different forms of mediation leading to a political solution."

"And it is my belief that all these efforts are essential in order to create the conditions to allow for, finally, this war to come to an end," he said.

"I strongly appeal to the parties to this conflict, and to the international community as a whole, to work with us for peace in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and across the world," the U.N. chief said.

The General Assembly resolution adopted last Thursday that urged an immediate cessation of hostilities focused on the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine and called for protection for millions of civilians and the homes, schools and hospitals critical to their survival as well as access for humanitarian workers and adherence to international humanitarian law.

France and Mexico, who spearheaded the resolution, called for a meeting of the U.N. Security Council to get an update on the humanitarian situation. Diplomats said it will take place this afternoon.

WAR COVERAGE

In other developments, a video analyzed by The New York Times shows soldiers who are likely Ukrainian beating and shooting prisoners from the Russian military. The footage shows five of the prisoners tied up and lying on the ground.

Three other captives are shot in their legs. The incident raised questions about whether the Geneva Conventions, which set out the rules for the humane treatment of prisoners of war, had been violated.

Inside Russia, a battle over the use of foreign social media outlets continued Monday, amid Moscow's crackdown on sites that report information outside the Kremlin's official narrative.

A Russian court ruled that Facebook and Instagram users who don't violate national laws can continue to use the sites, according to state-owned RIA news, despite the Kremlin earlier designating U.S. parent company Meta Platforms as an "extremist" organization.

The Group of Seven major economies rejected a Kremlin demand that some countries pay in rubles for Russia's natural gas. That demand appeared designed to support the Russian currency, which is under pressure from Western sanctions.

Earlier talks, both by video and in person, have failed to make progress on ending the more than month-old war that has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes. That includes almost 4 million who have fled the country.

In the besieged southern port of Mariupol, the mayor said half the pre-war population of more than 400,000 has fled, often under fire, during weeks of shooting and shelling.

The mayor of Mariupol again called for the urgent evacuation of the city's remaining 160,000 civilians, who have gone without basic necessities including food and electricity for weeks under a Russian blockade and fierce shelling.

But Ukrainian officials said there would be no immediate efforts to evacuate citizens from besieged cities through humanitarian corridors, citing "possible provocations" by Russian forces. Despite that, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a Telegram post on Monday morning that 586 residents had escaped Mariupol in their own vehicles on Sunday.

Alina Beskrovna, who escaped the city in a convoy of cars and made it to Poland, said desperate people are melting snow for water and cooking on open fires despite the risk of bombardment, "because if you don't, you will have nothing to eat."

"A lot of people are just, I think, starving to death in their apartments right now with no help," she said. "It's a mass murder that's happening at the hands of the Russians."

Putin's ground forces have become bogged down because of stronger-than-expected Ukrainian resistance, combined with what Western officials say are Russian tactical missteps, poor morale, shortages of food, fuel and cold weather gear, and other problems. Moscow has resorted to pummeling Ukrainian cities with artillery and airstrikes.

In Stoyanka village near Kyiv, Ukrainian soldier Serhiy Udod said Russian troops had taken up defensive positions and suffered heavy losses.

The Russians probably "thought it would be like Crimea," which the Kremlin annexed in 2014. "But here it's not like in Crimea. We are not happy to see them. Here they suffer and get killed."

Schools in Kyiv reopened online Monday, the city's authorities said. Teachers were encouraged to give light workloads to students.

Information for this article was contributed by Yuras Karmanau, Andrea Rosa, Nebi Qena, Cara Anna, Edith M. Lederer and staff members of The Associated Press, by Dan Bilefsky and Michael D. Shear of The New York Times and by Cate Cadell, Dan Lamothe, Mariana Alfaro, Robyn Dixon, Mary Ilyushina, Emily Rauhala, Annabelle Timsit, Kareem Fahim, Zeynep Karatas, Julian Mark, Brittany Shammas and Maite Fernandez of The Washington Post.

