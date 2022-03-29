Mahony in Maumelle mayor race

Businessman and former lobbyist Jodie Mahony announced Monday that he is running for mayor of Maumelle.

Mahony had previously worked as a lobbyist for the Arkansas Development Disabilities Provider Association. Mahony is also the son of the longtime state Sen. Jodie K. Mahony II, who died in 2009.

"My intent is to engage in a professional hands-on approach that grants the citizens and businesses of Maumelle an opportunity to express their concerns allowing city government to address and improve the community's overall quality of life," Mahony said in a news release announcing his candidacy.

The filing period for Maumelle elections begins Aug. 3.

Mayors of Maumelle are elected to a four-year term. The new term will begin on Jan. 1, 2023. The salary of the mayor's position is listed at $99,700, according to the city's 2022 budget.