Man arrested in fatal stabbing in Holly Grove, authorities say

A 54-year-old man was arrested in a stabbing that left another man dead in Holly Grove on Monday night.

Monroe County deputies were called to 505 4th St. Grove around 11:30 p.m., where they found Cedric Earl Hampton, 54, dead, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police.

Hampton, who had an apparent stab wound, died at the scene, state police said.

Nelson Morrow, 65, was charged Tuesday with manslaughter in Hampton’s death. Morrow, who resided in the apartment, was booked into the Monroe County jail in Clarendon, authorities said.

The man remained in the jail Tuesday afternoon, according to an online inmate roster.












