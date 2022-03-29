Troopers: Man, 47, dies after vehicle overturns in rural Drew County

A 47-year-old man died after a crash in rural Drew County on Monday evening, troopers said.

Clinton D. Waldrup, 47, of Monticello, was driving a Kawasaki south near the 450 block of Arkansas 293 when the crash happened at about 5 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police.

The front-left side of a 2014 Dodge Ram traveling behind the Kawasaki struck the vehicle in its rear, troopers said.

According to the report, the impact caused Waldrup’s vehicle to veer left across the northbound lane and overturn. The Kawasaki came to a final rest in the east roadside ditch on its right side.

Waldrup was killed as a result of the crash, the report states.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 111 people were killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.