Tyson to open IT Hub

in Portugal in May

Tyson Foods is set to open an information technology center in Europe, which would create more than 200 technology jobs.

The Springdale-based meat company said it chose to open an "IT Hub" in Lisbon, Portugal, home to an emerging tech startup scene, as a way to support its anticipated growth in the European food market.

"This is a critical next step for our expansion within our international practice to leverage quality talent to help deliver the latest ideas for human and food safety," Dan Barrett, vice president, IT Europe at Tyson Foods, said in a written statement.

More than 30 technology positions are currently available on Tyson's careers website, including cloud, data sciences and full stack software engineering.

In recent years, the company has invested more in technology and innovation with the construction of a manufacturing automation center and Tyson Emma offices for information technology workers in Downtown Springdale.

The Lisbon location is scheduled to open May 2.

Tyson shares fell 16 cents, or 0.18% to close Monday at $86.77.

-- Nathan Owens

Dollar General pays

$2.4M for NLR site

A Dollar General subsidiary paid more than $2.4 million for the North Little Rock land on which the discount retail chain said it intends to build a distribution center.

The seller was Tulip Farms Inc., which is led by Rebecca Winemiller of Memphis. Tulip Farms also is the company that sold the bulk of the adjoining land on which Amazon.com operates a fulfillment center. Tulip Farms sold that 97-acre tract for $1.7 million. Another parcel was obtained for $1 million.

Dollar General is building a 1-million-square-foot distribution center on 152 acres next to the Amazon fulfillment center on U.S. 70 in the Galloway area of the city. The Dollar General site, purchased by Dolgencorp LLC., is expected to employ at least 285 workers when it opens next year, according to state Commerce Secretary Mike Preston.

Dollar General shares rose $4.83, or 2.2% to close at $226.30.

-- Noel Oman

Index sees 2.68 gain

to finish at 783.27

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 783.27, up 2.68.

"A nice late day rally for U.S. stocks, extending a two-week rally, with the Nasdaq adding 1.4% helped by an 11% slide in crude oil," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

Shares of Dillard's Inc. rose 2% and Walmart shares were up 1.8% to lead the index. Shares of Murphy Oil fell 8.5% and P.A.M. Transportation Services shares fell 4.7%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.