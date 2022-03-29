Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

4th Judicial Drug Task force

• Thomas Alexander, 36, of 510 Prairie St., No. 1, in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of drug paraphernalia and distribution of controlled substance near certain facilities. Alexander was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Bella Vista

• Shyla Carroll, 30, of 6301 State Ave. in Kansas City, Kan., was arrested Sunday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Carroll was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Eddie Loggins, 32, of 4910 Dixie Ave. in Kansas City, Kan., was arrested Saturday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Loggins was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Sasha Parnell, 27, of 3201 S.W. Hillstone Ave. in Bentonville, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Parnell was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Michael Slinker, 50, of 209 S. Pittman St. in Prairie Grove, was arrested Saturday in connection with sexual indecency with a child. Slinker was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Brandon Swaggerty, 29, of 5 W. Rainsong St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with stalking and terroristic threatening. Swaggerty was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Springdale

• Jonathan Greenway, 33, of 1150 Elway Drive in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of a controlled substance and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Greenway was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Mark Nance, 33, of Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, terroristic threatening, theft of property and breaking or entering. Nance was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Tracie Ruth, 35, of 250 McKnight Ave. in West Fork, was arrested Saturday in connection with forgery and fraudulent use of a credit card. Ruth was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.