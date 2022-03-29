NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Black bass fishing is fair with a variety of lures.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said crank baits, jerk baits, jig and pigs and Alabama rigs are good to use. Fish from a foot deep down to 25 feet. Walleye are biting crank baits, jerk baits, swim baits and minnows in the White and War Eagle tributaries.

Try for crappie on the south half of the lake with minnows or jigs two to 15 feet deep. Striped bass are scattered lake wide. Troll 20 to 30 feet deep with brood minnows or umbrella rigs. Average surface water temperature is 50 degrees.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports good walleye fishing in the White and War Eagle tributaries. Troll with minnows, Flicker Shad crank baits or a variety of soft plastics on jig heads.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store recommends trout fishing with Power Bait in bright colors. Nightcrawlers are good to use. The top lures are size 5 Flicker Shads in the rainbow trout color. Small olive-colored jigs are worth a try. Fly fishermen are casting size 12-14 nymphs and scuds.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said crappie are biting well on jigs or minnows. Black bass are hitting crank baits or Zoom Flukes. Bluegill have moved shallow and are biting worms.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake bait shop said black bass have been biting minnows, crappie jigs or crank baits cast close to shore. Crappie are scattered and biting jigs or minnows near the old White River bridge. Bluegill are also being caught near the bridge on worms.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass fishing is picking up at all Bella Vista lakes. Alabama rigs work best, but jerk baits and crank baits are good to use. Bluegill fishing is on and off. Try worms or crickets.

Crappie are biting two to 20 feet deep. Trout fishing is good at Lake Brittany with Power Bait and small spoons.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with all types of soft-plastic baits rigged any style.

Siloam Springs, Crystal lakes

Stroud recommends fishing for crappie with minnows or small jigs. Go for black bass with jerk baits or jig and pigs.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair fishing for black bass at Lake Eucha and Grand Lake with Alabama rigs, crank baits, plastic worms or spinner baits. Channel catfish are biting fair on liver, hot dogs or shrimp. Crappie are biting well on jigs or minnows.

At Lake Tenkiller, black bass fishing is fair with Alabama rigs, spinner baits or plastic worms. Crappie are biting well on minnows or jigs fished around brush and docks.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said black bass fishing is good one day, tough the next. Swim baits are working well along points with rock. Some breeze helps. Crawdad-colored crank baits or jig and pigs are working eight to 15 feet deep. The Alabama rig bite is slowing down.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff