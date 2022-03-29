NWA outdoor briefs

Hikes explore waterfalls

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike Friday to the Glory Hole waterfall, 2 miles out and back. They will also visit Magnolia Falls, Stahle Falls and Woods Boys Falls with an optional bushwhack to the David Hadlock Cascade. This hike is 4.7 miles out and back. Meet at the Glory Hole trailhead at 9 a.m.

The group will hike April 7 at the Lake Wedington hiking trail. This will be a 5-mile loop hike with one possibly wet crossing. Meet at 9 a.m. at the parking lot across from the Lake Wedington campground. The campground is 11 miles west of Fayetteville on Arkansas 16.

Those interested in either hike should contact Bev Munstermann at 479-721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Film documents Buffalo River

The Ozark Society has released the documentary film "First River: How Arkansas Saved a National Treasure" to mark the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo National River's official designation as America's first national river.

The film, which was produced by the Ozark Society, explores the river's conservation history as well as contemporary issues facing Buffalo National River. It is available for free public streaming at www.ozarksociety.net.

The 53-minute film highlights activities in the 1960s to protect the Buffalo from plans by the Army Corps of Engineers to build two dams on the waterway.

Box tops Elite field

Sam Box won the Beaver Lake Elite Series bass tournament held March 19 at Beaver Lake. His five-fish tournament limit weighed 16.82 pounds. His catch was anchored by a largemouth bass that weighed 5.03 pounds.

Andrew Main placed second with five bass at 16.1 pounds. He caught the tournament's largest bass, which weighed 5.34 pounds. Hunter Hanby was third with five bass at 14.9 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth, Jimmy Litton, 14.72; fifth, Matthew Sisk, 14.18; sixth, Travis Fox, 14.17; seventh, Caleb Baker, 13.9; eighth, Jared Gobel, 13.65; ninth, Rick Carpenter, 13.47; 10th, Kyle Bailey, 13.35.

Most fish were caught with jerk baits, crank baits and spinner baits, said James Whittle, tournament director.

Mountain bike festival set

The 33rd annual Ozark Mountain Bike Festival is Friday and Saturday at Devil's Den State Park featuring guided group rides and events for riders of all abilities. Campground A is festival headquarters.

The event begins at 2:30 p.m. Friday with a 6-mile group ride along the Fossil Flats Trail for intermediate level riders. A family ride for novices and beginners starts Saturday's festivities at 9 a.m. Helmets are required on all rides.

For a complete schedule, visit the Friends of Devil's Den Facebook page. For details call the park visitor center, (479) 761-3325.

Course tests archery skills

Cherokee Bowhunter's archery club will host a 3-D shoot Saturday at the Fort Crowder Conservation Area archery range southeast of Neosho, Mo.

Shooters may start any time from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Entry fee are nonmember adults is $12.

For directions and other details visit cherokeebowhunters.org or call (417) 439-7054.

See park's wildflowers

Roaring River State Park near Cassville, Mo. will host a wildflower workshop from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday. The event features a walk in the park to learn tips for identifying spring wildflowers. Call the park nature center, (417) 847-3742 for details.

Field trip visits Coler

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip April 23 at the Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville. Meet at the preserve's south entrance on Northwest Third Street.

Anyone interested in birds is welcome. The preserve is home to many species of birds and wildflowers. Most of the trip is on a level concrete pathway with some soft-surface walking. People may stay for as long or as little as they'd like. For details call Joe Neal, (479) 521-1858.

Buffalo River art on display

In recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo National River, a free art exhibit celebrating the beauty of the Buffalo will be on display through April at the Boone County Library, 221 W. Stephenson Ave., in Harrison.

Works from the Buffalo National River Artist-in-Residence Program from 1996-2008 and 2019, as well as pieces from local artists, will be featured. The National Park Service's Artist-in-Residency Program was created to provide artists with opportunities to create works of art in varied natural and cultural settings.

Shirts celebrate 50th

Buffalo National River Partners, in cooperation with Bonfire, an online merchandise store used by nonprofit organizations across the country, is offering T-shirts and sweatshirts to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo National River in 2022.

Sales are a fundraiser for Buffalo National River Partners that supports the cultural, recreational and educational programs at Buffalo National River.

Visit bonfire.com/store/buffalo-national-river-partners/ to order a shirt.