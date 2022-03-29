Panel to vote next week on justice pick

WASHINGTON -- The Senate Judiciary Committee is pushing Ketanji Brown Jackson closer to confirmation, setting up a vote next week to recommend her nomination to the full Senate and seat her as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Jackson appears to be on a glide path to confirmation by mid-April, even if she doesn't receive the bipartisan votes that President Joe Biden has sought.

Democrats can confirm her without one Republican vote in the 50-50 Senate, as long as every Democrat supports her. Vice President Kamala Harris can break a tie.

At a brief meeting on Monday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin set the committee vote for April 4 and praised Jackson's answers during four days of hearings last week. Republicans on the committee spent much of the hearings focused on her sentencing decisions in a handful of child pornography cases during her nine years as a federal judge in an effort to paint her as too lenient on the criminals.

Durbin criticized the Republican focus on the issue, saying the GOP senators asked "the toughest, meanest questions and then race to Twitter to see if somebody is tweeting."

In a Senate floor speech shortly afterward, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., defended her colleagues, saying the questioning was "not an attack."

The partisan spat threatened to divide Jackson's confirmation down party lines as Republicans drew her nomination into a midterm campaign push to paint Democrats as soft on crime. Durbin, who like Biden wants a bipartisan vote, said he hopes other Republicans "will not be discouraged" by the back-and-forth when considering whether to support the historic nomination.

So far, no Republicans have said they will vote for her.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., cited the Republicans' concerns about her sentencing history, along with her support from liberal advocacy groups, in announcing Thursday that he "cannot and will not" back her.

After their meeting earlier this month, Maine Sen. Susan Collins said she believes Jackson takes "a very thorough, careful approach in applying the law to the facts of the case, and that is what I want to see in a judge."

Jackson would be the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. She would also be the first former public defender on the court, and the first justice with experience representing indigent criminal defendants since Marshall.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates said Monday that the questioning was in "bad faith," and that many of the Republicans had voted for GOP-nominated judges who had also sentenced defendants beneath federal guidelines, as Jackson did.

The April 4 vote will set up a week of procedural maneuvers on the Senate floor aimed at securing Jackson's confirmation by the end of the week. Durbin said he still has hope for some Republican votes by then.

"I strongly urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to take a look at this woman and what she will bring to the court," Durbin said. "She is the best and deserves our support."

Information for this article was contributed by Darlene Superville of The Associated Press.

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., gavels the start of a committee business meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 28, 2022, regarding Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)



Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, speaks during a committee business meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 28, 2022, regarding Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

