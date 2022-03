A 14-year-old boy was shot in the foot in Little Rock Monday evening, police said.

Officers responded at 7:25 p.m. Monday to 2303 Brown Street for a ShotSpotter activation, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

ShotSpotter captured 33 rounds, police said.

Officers responded to UAMS Medical Center for a gunshot victim, according to the report.

The boy, 14, appeared to have been struck in his right foot, police said.