Shooting at park in Jacksonville leaves 1 dead, 1 injured, police say

The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another person injured Monday night, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. at Johnson Park, 1100 Goshen St., according to a Facebook post from Jacksonville police.

In a news release on Tuesday, police identified the man killed as Anthony Cousette, 39, of Jacksonville. Authorities did not immediately release information about the other person who was hurt in the shooting.

Police described the suspect vehicle as a newer-model gray SUV.

Detectives asked that anyone who lives within a one-mile radius of the park to review their video footage between 6:50 and 7:15 p.m. for any vehicle that matches the description.

Police also asked anyone with other information to call the criminal investigation division at (501) 982-0277 or after-hours dispatch at (501) 985-2802.











