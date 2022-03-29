Public art grants presented to eight communities

Eight communities have received public arts grants totaling $42,035, the state Division of Arkansas Heritage has announced.

Recipients are:

• Main Street Batesville -- Batesville History: Made in the Shade, $3,511.

• Conway Downtown Partnership -- Tiny Toads Tour, $10,000.

• Main Street Dumas -- Main Street Dumas Mural, $5,000.

• Main Street West Memphis -- Legendary Soul, $5,000.

• Five Rivers Historical Preservation, Inc. -- Public Art Grant, $5,000.

• Wynne Downtown Revitalization -- From One Mural Comes Many, $1,150.

• Downtown Little Rock Partnership --Best Park Stairwell Mural, $5,000.

• Main Street Osceola, Inc. -- Sons of Seals, $7,374.

The Public Art Grant Program helps communities that participate in the Main Street Arkansas program in the planning and implementation of art, such as murals and tile work; paintings and drawings; and sculpture.