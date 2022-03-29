Razorbacks hire 2 analysts to assist defense

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas football program is expected to add a couple of new analysts on the defensive side of the ball.

Former Marshall University defensive graduate assistant Nick Mathews posted on social media he was reuniting with Arkansas cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman to join the Razorbacks as a defensive backs analyst.

Additionally, Arkansas is expected to hire former Illinois defensive back Terry Hawthorne as a quality control analyst on defense, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has learned from sources.

Hawthorne, 32, has been serving as the director of high school personnel and Illini relations on the Illinois football staff since March 2021 under second-year Coach Bret Bielema, the former Arkansas head coach from 2013-17.

Hawthorne was a two-time All-Big Ten honorable mention selection as a defensive back at Illinois after playing at East St. Louis High School, where he was a Parade and USA Today All-American.

Hawthorne was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 5th round of the 2013 NFL draft. He also played for the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League.

Mathews, 24, a former Marshall wide receiver, had been serving the Thundering Herd as a graduate assistant, where he was working with Bowman, who joined Coach Sam Pittman’s third-year staff during the winter.