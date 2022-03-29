Razorbacks rally, then pull away after UALR builds 6-0 lead

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas scored nine runs during the fifth and sixth innings and overcame a big early deficit to beat Arkansas-Little Rock 16-8 on Tuesday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The second-ranked Razorbacks trailed 6-0 after 2 1/2 innings, but outscored the Trojans 16-2 the rest of the way. The six-run deficit was Arkansas’ largest to overcome this season.

The Razorbacks (19-4) won their 12th consecutive game at home and third straight in the UALR series that began in 2019. The teams are scheduled to play again Wednesday at 4 p.m., through rain is in the forecast.

With UALR leading 7-2, Cayden Wallace homered to lead off the fifth inning to spark Arkansas’ comeback. The Razorbacks (19-4) scored 5 runs in the fifth to tie the game 7-7 and scored 4 runs in the sixth to take an 11-7 lead.

Wallace reached an on error by UALR shortstop Aidan Garrett to lead off the sixth. He scored an unearned run when Braydon Webb singled and UALR left fielder Miguel Soto committed another error to put the Razorbacks ahead 8-7. The Trojans committed three errors during the game.

Arkansas added runs in the sixth on an RBI double by Michael Turner, an RBI single by Jalen Battles and a sacrifice fly by Drake Varnado for the first out of the inning.

Freshman Kendall Diggs hit a three-run home run and Webb added a two-run homer in the eighth put the Razorbacks ahead 16-7. Diggs hit his first career home run, while Webb homered for the fifth time in nine games.

Left hander Evan Taylor pitched two scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh to earn the win. Taylor allowed one hit and struck out two.

Gabe Starks pitched a scoreless eighth and Zebulon Vermillion allowed a two-out run in the ninth. Noah Dickerson doubled to lead off the ninth and scored on Soto’s two-strike double to center field.

Arkansas pitchers combined to strike out 16. The Razorbacks out-hit the Trojans 15-12.

UALR (11-11) scored four runs in the first inning against Arkansas starter Mark Adamiak, who pitched in a game for the first time in two weeks. Adamiak walked the first two batters before Dickerson hit an RBI single with no outs. Soto added a two-out single, and Dickerson and Soto scored on a two-run double by Jake Wright.

Adamiak did not make it out of the first inning. He allowed 4 runs, 3 hits and 2 walks, and recorded 2 outs.

The Trojans added one run in both the second and third innings against Arkansas reliever Miller Pleimann. Eldridge Figueroa singled to lead off the second. He scored on an error by the center fielder Webb after Jordan Hussein singled.

In the third, Wright doubled with two outs and scored on Garrett’s single.

Arkansas put a dent in the lead with a pair of two-out runs in the bottom of the third inning. Robert Moore’s double scored Webb, who singled, and Moore scored on a hard-hit single by Chris Lanzilli to make the score 6-2.

Webb finished 3 for 5, walked once, scored 3 runs and had 2 RBI. Turner also had three hits, and Wallace, Lanzilli and Battles each had two-hit games.

UALR added to its lead, 7-2, in the top of the fifth when Canyon McWilliams homered to lead off the inning against Arkansas right hander Kole Ramage. That was UALR’s eighth hit of the game, but the Trojans only recorded four more hits over their final 15 outs.

The Razorbacks loaded the bases with one out in their big fifth inning when Turner walked, Moore was hit by a pitch and Lanzilli walked in consecutive at-bats. Battles followed with an RBI single to pull the Razorbacks within 7-4.

That was the final pitch thrown by UALR starter Jacob Weatherley. The right hander from Jonesboro allowed 7 runs, 7 hits and 4 walks, and struck out 4 in 4 1/3 innings.

Arkansas added three more runs after reliever Austin Smith entered the game in the fifth. Diggs reached on a fielder’s choice RBI when the Trojans unsuccessfully tried to turn a double play. Batltes beat the throw to second base and Diggs beat the throw to first.

Lanzilli scored on a wild pitch and the Razorbacks tied the game 7-7 on Varnado’s two-out single to score Battles.