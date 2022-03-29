Rogers man sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting two girls

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting two girls.

Kent Michael Bonneville, 35, pleaded guilty Monday to seven counts of sexual assault. The plea was under an agreement W.H. Taylor and Terry Harper, Bonneville's attorneys, reached with Tim McDonald, deputy prosecutor.

Bonneville was arrested Aug. 4.

Rogers police started the investigation in July after receiving a sexual assault complaint involving two girls, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Both girls were younger than 14 years old, McDonald said in court.

The girls were interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center where they disclosed details of the abuse, according to the affidavit.

One of the girls reported she woke up in the middle of the night with her shorts down, and Bonneville was over her; the other girl reported Bonneville inappropriately touched her, according to the affidavit.

McDonald read victim impact statements on behalf of the girls.

One of the girls said Bonneville's actions had hurt a lot of people and he was wrong in so many ways.

"I have to have something against my body when I sleep at night," McDonald read. "My dog or cat has to sleep with me every night so I can fall asleep. This shows you and everyone else on the planet what you have done to me and how much it hurts."

The other girl said Bonneville's actions made her self-conscious and insecure and he hurt both her and the other girl. She wanted Bonneville to pay for what he did to the two, McDonald read.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted the plea agreement and Bonneville's guilty plea.

He'll be required to register as a sex offender and be evaluated for sex offender treatment.

Bonneville was ordered not to have any contact with the girls or unsupervised contact with any minors.

Bonneville participated in the hearing by videoconferencing. The judge ordered him to turn himself in by 4 p.m. today at the Benton County Jail.