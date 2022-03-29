Rogers police officer justified in using deadly force, prosecutor says

ROGERS -- A police officer was cleared of wrongdoing in last month's shooting death of a man at Souls Harbor.

Nathan Smith, Benton County's prosecuting attorney, said Monday that Rogers officer Oscar Rueda was justified in using deadly physical force against David Liles.

Smith made his decision after the Arkansas State Police turned over their file to his office.

Liles, 54, was pronounced dead Feb. 21 after being shot at Souls Harbor. Liles had been receiving services at the facility, according to Smith's letter to Police Chief Jonathan Best.

Police received a call from the facility concerning Liles, who had two knives and was acting out of the ordinary, according to Smith's letter.

Two police officers went at 2:15 p.m. to 1206 N. Second St. where staffers at the substance abuse treatment facility reported Liles had a weapon, according a news release from the Rogers police.

Rueda, one of the responding officers, confronted Liles between two buildings. Witnesses told State Police investigators Liles ran and lunged at Rueda while Liles had a knife in each hand, according to the letter.

Video shows Rueda drew his weapon and started backing up from Liles to deescalate the situation, according to the letter. Liles continued running toward Rueda while yelling profanity at him, the letter states.

"Officer Rueda showed a remarkable level of restraint to the point of endangering his own life by attempting to back away from Mr. Liles," Smith states in the letter.

Liles continued pursuing Rueda, who fired two shots, hitting Liles, according to the letter.

Liles fell to the ground. Rueda took the knives from Liles, placed him in handcuffs and began life-saving measures, the letter states.

"Considering the totality of the circumstances, Officer Rueda had a reasonable belief that Mr. Liles would imminently use deadly physical force against them," Smith states in the letter.

Keith Foster, a spokesman for the police department, said Rueda has returned to duty.

"We are pleased with the results of the investigation, and we thank the Arkansas State Police and Benton County Prosecutor's Office for their work and diligence in the investigation," Foster said.

Rueda was hired Aug. 31, 2020, Foster said.

Smith's letter states Arkansas law allows a law enforcement officer to use deadly physical force upon another person if the officer reasonably believes it's necessary to:

• Effect an arrest or to prevent the escape from custody of an arrested person whom the law enforcement officer reasonably believes has committed or attempted to commit a felony and is presently armed or dangerous; or

• Defend himself or herself or a third person from what the law enforcement officer reasonably believes to be the use of imminent use of deadly physical force.