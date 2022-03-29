Shanghai locks down as covid-19 flares up

BEIJING -- China began its most extensive coronavirus lockdown in two years Monday to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak in Shanghai as questions are raised about the economic toll of the nation's "zero-covid" strategy.

Shanghai, China's financial capital and largest city with 26 million people, had managed its smaller previous outbreaks with limited lockdowns of housing compounds and workplaces where the virus was spreading.

But the citywide lockdown that will be conducted in two phases will be China's most extensive since the central city of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected in late 2019, confined its 11 million people to their homes for 76 days in early 2020.

Shanghai's Pudong financial district and nearby areas will be locked down until Friday as mass testing gets underway, the local government said. In the second phase of the lockdown, the downtown area west of the Huangpu River will start its own five-day lockdown Friday.

Residents will be required to stay home and deliveries will be left at checkpoints to ensure there is no contact with the outside world. Offices and all businesses not considered essential will be closed and public transport suspended.

Already, many communities within Shanghai have been locked down for the past week, with their housing compounds blocked off with plastic barriers and residents required to submit to multiple tests for covid-19.





Shanghai detected another 3,500 cases of infection on Sunday, though all but 50 people who tested positive were asymptomatic. While people who are asymptomatic can still infect others, China categorizes such cases separately from "confirmed cases" -- those in people who are sick -- leading to much lower totals in daily reports.

Nationwide, 1,219 new confirmed cases of domestic infection were detected on Sunday, more than 1,000 of them in the province of Jilin, along with 4,996 asymptomatic cases, the National Health Commission reported Monday.

Two deaths were reported March 20 in Jilin. Before that, mainland China's official death toll had stood at 4,636 for a year.

China has reported more than 56,000 confirmed cases nationwide this month, with the surge in Jilin accounting for most of them. Jilin province is enforcing travel bans and partial lockdowns in several cities.

Jilin has been building temporary wards to house covid-19 patients and those under observation as suspected cases. The city of Suzhou as well as Changsha and Shenyang are also erecting such structures capable of housing more than 6,000 people.

Shanghai itself has converted two gymnasiums, an exhibition hall and other facilities to house potential infected patients.

While officials, including Communist Party leader Xi Jinping have encouraged more targeted measures, local officials tend to take a more extreme approach, concerned with being fired or otherwise punished over accusations of failing to prevent outbreaks.

Most recently, Hunan province, which has seen relatively few cases, ordered punishments against 19 officials for "failure to vigorously consolidate anti-pandemic policies," state broadcaster CCTV reported Monday.

With a 21-day curfew in place for all foreigners arriving from abroad, travel between China and other countries has fallen dramatically.

On Friday, the International Air Transport Association announced it was moving its annual general meeting from Shanghai to Doha, citing "continuing covid-19 related restrictions on travel to China."

In Hong Kong, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the government was still considering next steps in a response to a fifth wave of infections that has led to tens of thousands of cases and more than 7,000 deaths.

Information for this article was contributed by Chen Si of The Associated Press.