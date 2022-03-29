Solomons pact concerns allies

CANBERRA, Australia -- The Australian and New Zealand prime ministers voiced concerns Monday about the potential for a Chinese military presence on the Solomon Islands.

A document leaked last week indicates that China could boost its military presence in the South Pacific island nation, including with ship visits.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had spoken to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern over the weekend about the development and planned to speak to his counterparts in Papua New Guinea and Fiji later Monday.

"The reports that we've seen are not a surprise to us and are a reminder of the constant pressure and threats that present in our region to our own national security," Morrison told reporters.

Ardern described the possibility of Chinese military forces stationed on the Solomons as "gravely concerning."

"We see such acts as the potential militarization of the region," she told Radio NZ.

Ardern urged Solomons' leaders "not to look beyond our own Pacific family" when considering the country's security relationships.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin dismissed those concerns, saying, "The cooperation between China and the Solomon Islands has been warmly welcomed by the Solomon government and people."

The Solomons revealed on Thursday it had signed a policing cooperation agreement with China. But more concerning to the Solomons' neighbors was the draft text of a broader security arrangement that was leaked online.

The draft agreement stipulates that China would need to sign off on any information that's released about joint security arrangements, including at media briefings.

Questioned about the agreement last week, China's Foreign Ministry said Beijing and the Solomons "conducted normal law enforcement and security cooperation on the basis of equal treatment and win-win cooperation."

It was not immediately clear when the security agreement might be finalized, signed or go into effect.

The Solomons switched its diplomatic allegiance in 2019 from Taiwan to Beijing, which was a contributing factor to riots in November.

Australian police have been in the capital Honiara since then under a bilateral security treaty established in 2017. It provides a legal basis for the rapid deployment of Australian police, troops and associated civilians in the event of a major security challenge.

In 2017, when Australian police and troops left the Solomons after 14 years, the two countries signed a bilateral treaty that would enable Australians to return at short notice at the invitation of the Solomons' prime minister. That treaty was invoked in November and Australian police were in the air within hours of Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare requesting help.

Morrison said Australia was recasting its foreign aid to focus on the Pacific.