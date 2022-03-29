Southern Airways buys Multi-Aero

Southern Airways Corp., a commuter airline that operates in Arkansas, has acquired another small airline that also operates in the state.

Multi-Aero Inc. of St. Louis, which does business as Air Choice One, announced Monday that it had been acquired by Southern Airways Corp., owner of Southern Airways Express.

A price wasn't disclosed.

Southern Airways, based in Palm Beach, Fla., is a commuter airline that serves nearly 40 U.S. cities across five time zones with a fleet of more than 30 aircraft. It provides federally subsidized airline service to El Dorado, Harrison and Hot Springs with service to Dallas and Memphis.

Air Choice One provides subsidized service to Jonesboro with service to Nashville and St. Louis.

Since 2018, Southern and SkyWest Airlines have partnered to build a successful pilot cadet program. Multi-Aero Inc. will now be part of it.

"Operating within a company as large as Southern Airways Corporation is going to be a great opportunity in multiple ways for all of us," Shane Storz, Air Choice One's chief executive officer, said in the release.