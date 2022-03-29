Prep Sports Roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Bentonville West 7, Springdale 3

Aaron Arnold and Ashton Yarbrough each drove in two runs as West defeated Springdale to snap a four-game losing skid and remain unbeaten in 6A-West Conference play.

Alex Downing had two hits, including a second-inning single that scored Yarbrough and gave the Wolverines (11-4, 3-0) a 2-1 lead. West then added three runs in the third as Yarbrough had a two-run single and scored on a fielder's choice for a 5-1 cushion.

Cole Kitchens pitched four innings and picked up the win for West, while Dawson Price threw three scoreless innings. Colton Kelley took the loss for Springdale (8-3, 1-2).

FS Southside 4, Bentonville 3

David Sorg's seventh-inning single drove in Braxton Waller with the winning run as Southside knocked off Bentonville in a 6A-West Conference game at Fort Smith.

Waller began the inning with an infield single and moved to second on Ty Jones' sacrifice bunt. Sorg then belted a single to right and allowed Waller to score.

Bentonville (11-3, 1-2) took a 3-2 lead in the fourth when Carter Nye singled and came home on Jackson Hutchens' double. Southside (11-4, 1-2) then tied the game in the fifth when Sorg reached on an error, then courtesy runner Duncan Cravens scored when Ben Beland reached on an error.

Ben Chastain, who pitched the seventh in relief of Sorg, recorded the win while Hayden Nall suffered the loss.

Farmington 23, NWA Hornets 13

Kyson Bridges had three hits and drove in six runs as Farmington won a slugfest against the Northwest Arkansas HomeSchool Hornets in nonconference action.

Bridges had a pair of RBI singles in the second as the Cardinals (7-5-1) scored seven runs and claimed an 8-2 lead. The Hornets pulled within 8-6 in the bottom of the second, only to have Farmington score four runs in the fourth and sixth more in the fifth for an 18-6 lead.

Weston Sills and Michael White each had two hits and drove in two runs to help with the Cardinals' offensive attack, while Caden Elsik added two hits and scored twice.

Dillon Askew had three hits and drove in three runs to lead the Hornets, while Carter Tsai, Chris Plunkett and Bryce Suiter had two hits apiece.

PREP SOFTBALL

Farmington 7, Rogers Heritage 1

The Lady Cardinals built a 4-1 lead and cruised from there in a nonconference win Monday.

Kamryn Uher pitched 6 innings for Farmington and allowed just 3 hits with 5 strikeouts to earn the win.

Remi Adams homered and drove in 3 runs for the Lady Cardinals. Grace Boatwright was 3-for-3 with a double and 2 RBI and Isabella Hulsey was 2-for-2 with 2 doubles. Morgan Uher also had 2 hits for Farmington.

Elle Riendeau accounted for Heritage's only run with a solo home run.

The War Eagles will host Bentonville today in 6A-West action, and Farmington will travel to Gravette for a 4A-1 Conference contest.

Lincoln 11-18, Greenland 0-1

The Lady Wolves swept Greenland in 3A-1 Conference doubleheader action on Monday.

In the opener, Brinkley Moreton no-hit the Lady Pirates in an 11-0 win. Moreton, a freshman, struck out 11. She was also 3-for-4 at the plate with 2 home runs, a double and 10 RBI.

Ryleigh Landrum, Alexandria Torres and Katie Jones all had 2 hits for Lincoln (15-4, 6-0).

In the 18-1 win in the late game, Amber Bryant dominated in the circle, allowing just 2 hits with 5 strikeouts.

Moreton had another big game at the dish, going 3-for-3 with a homer, a triple and 5 RBI. Landrum was 2-for-3 and Lily Riherd was also 2-for-3 with a double. Kristen Rhine was 3-for-4 with a triple and 6 RBI.

Mansfield 17, Acorn 2

The Lady Tigers scored 11 runs in the third inning to run-rule Acorn.

Alyson Edwards was 3-for-3 with a home run, double and 3 RBI for Mansfield. Kynslee Ward homered and drove in 2 runs, and Ambria Whitaker was 3-for-3.

Edwards earned the win in the circle, going 3 innings with 7 strikeouts.

Alma 16, Waldron 0

The Lady Airedales blasted Waldron in four innings on Monday.

Makenzie Martin was 3-for-3 with a homer and 2 RBI for Alma. The Lady Airedales blasted two Waldron pitchers for 13 hits and did not have a batter strike out.

Gravette 9, Bentonville West 7

The Lady Lions rallied from a 3-0 deficit to knock off Class 6A Bentonville West.

West led 3-0 in the second before Gravette came storming back by scoring 8 runs over the next 3 innings.

Paige Greer was 3-for-4 with all 3 hits doubles and drove in 3 runs for Gravette. Trinity Burnett was 1-for-3 with 3 RBI.

For West, Marybeth Dyson was 2-for-4 with a triple and 2 RBI. Stephanie Crittenden doubled and drove in 2 runs, and Caroline Wilhelm and Grace Cordell also had 2 hits each.

Pea Ridge 17, Fayetteville 0

The Lady Blackhawks scored 12 runs in the second inning and two pitchers combined on a 1-hitter in a nonconference rout Monday.

Nalea Holliday tripled and drove in 3 runs for Pea Ridge. Ashlynn Short was 3-for-4 with 2 RBI and Ashley Early was 2-for-2 with 3 RBI.