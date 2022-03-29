Spring turkey season is in the air

If you're a turkey hunter, the longer days and warm sun may find you checking your gear and practicing your calls, because the start of the season is just around the corner.

This year's Arkansas spring turkey season kicks off with the annual weekend youth hunt on Saturday, April 9, through Sunday, April 10. Regular turkey season launches a week later on Monday, April 18, and runs in Zone 1 through Tuesday, April 26, while Zone 2 remains open to harvest legal gobblers until Sunday, May 8.

Ages 6 to 15 may harvest one jake as part of their two-bird limit.

Regulations introduced in 2021 remain in place for this year's harvest. Those include:

1) No more than one legal turkey (no jakes) may be taken during the first seven days of the regular season.

2) Bag limits on all individual wildlife management areas is one legal turkey.

A third important regulation that has been in place for several years is:

3) No more than one legal turkey may be taken per day.

In regard to the reasons for such restrictions, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission turkey program coordinator Jeremy Wood explained how pushing opening day back later in the spring and limiting gobbler harvest during the first week lessens the likelihood of eliminating breeding toms from the population before they have an opportunity to mate.

"We find that the bulk of hens laying their eggs peaks around April 19," Wood said. "We want to reduce excessive harvest of birds when hens are most receptive to breeding. Currently about 70% of the annual harvest on average occurs during the first 9 days of the season (including the two-day special youth hunt weekend). A later season opener along with restricting the take of male turkeys during the first week should allow more breeding activity to occur. This effort to spread out hunting pressure prior to peak laying time gives turkeys as much opportunity to breed as possible."

Wood continued, "In an effort to try and balance out that late start to the season, we added days on the back end to give the hunter more opportunities to bag a bird into May."

He added, "After the restricted harvest period, gobbler removal should be much less impactful to breeding."

Keep in mind that not every hunter is capable of harvesting two legal turkeys, he said, nor is that the reason a two-bird bag limit is in place.

"The bag limit is set at a certain level that we anticipate the population can withstand based on hunter harvest rates, not a level that indicates the number of turkeys every turkey hunter is able to take," Wood said. "Based on hunter surveys, overall harvest success is approximately 10-12%. Of those hunters harvesting a bird, approximately only 10% successfully harvest a second bird."

Asked about discussion for future limitations of seasonal harvest to a single gobbler per hunter, Wood said, "There is a proposal that came from public response and comment to that effect. It was not suggested by AGFC and is not something the turkey program is advocating for. There may be a need to reduce harvest to one bird in high-pressure areas, but that's not something we are recommending statewide."

Wood said research shows that hunter harvest numbers have the least predatory effect on turkey populations. Habitat and predation from varmints have more to do with the overall decline in turkey numbers across southern states. Studies show that when baby birds are able to survive the summer, mortality rates drop dramatically.

One important indicator used to determine breeding success is the "poult per hen" ratio. This is the ratio of surviving poults out of each clutch to the number of hens on the landscape.

"A lot of our focus occurs during the months of June through August," Wood said. "The number of young to total hens observed during that period gives us that ratio. The 2020 overall state average ratio was 1.50. In 2021 our statewide estimates are nearer to 1.8. In certain areas like the Gulf Coastal Plain that ratio was as high as 2.15. [The years] 2020 and 2021 proved the highest-producing years since 2012 and 2013."

Wood said he was excited for the future based on those hatches.

"It shows a big improvement and may indicate our practices are having a positive effect," he said. "There are a lot of jakes out there this season. Even though that is a positive sign, it could prove problematic for hunters trying to bag a mature gobbler, but may work in favor of the 6- to 15-year-old hunters who can legally take one jake."

Asked how Game and Fish derives their survey numbers, Wood explained: "Statewide estimates use historic methodology that goes back through time, taking into consideration previous observations and harvest numbers. Game and Fish personnel and officers, along with Federal agency staff and staff from non-profit organizations like National Wild Turkey Federation and the Nature Conservancy, document and report sightings of birds seen during conduct of their regular duties. When an officer or biologist sees any turkey, he records the count, time and location of the sighting. All the various observations are put together over time to build a picture of the health and condition of bird populations in different areas of the state."

Wood said the turkey survey is also open to the general public. Anyone seeing birds on the landscape can go online to agfc.com and follow the prompts to "game bird surveys" to report time, place, relative age, sex and number of turkeys observed in a given area.

"We highly encourage people to participate in this program because the more data we have, the better picture we can construct of turkey populations throughout the state," he said. "In addition, the Spring Gobbler Hunting Survey offered by AGFC will provide licensed hunters with a handy pocket notebook to record where and when turkeys are seen and heard prior to and throughout the season. Hunter participation in this way could add between 50,000 to 65,000 additional sets of eyes and ears to monitor turkey numbers and location. This information then better assists us in making the proper regulations to protect the resource."

To obtain a traditional paper survey book, contact Wildlife Management Division at 501-223-6359 to be added to the mailing list.

The 2021 harvest report reflects a total of 7,013 birds bagged for the season, which is an 18% decrease from 2020. Some 821 of the 2021 take were harvested during the two-day youth hunt.