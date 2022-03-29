NWADG Players of the Week: Stewart, Moreton stay busy during spring break

A pitcher who bats leadoff?

The unusual setup worked well for Pea Ridge during consecutive wins at the Jarren Sorters Memorial Tournament at Greenland. Logan Stewart pitched four scoreless inning and reached base four times when Pea Ridge defeated Greenwood 9-0 on the first day of the tournament. He then contributed a two-run double when Pea Ridge scored 13 runs in one inning during a 19-9 win the following day over Elkins.

For his effort, Stewart is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette boys Athlete of the Week. Brinkley Moreton of Lincoln in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette girls Athlete of the Week.

Stewart, who plays shortstop when he's not pitching, leads Pea Ridge (6-4) in home runs, runs batted in and batting average. He's batting over .500 for the season. He showcased his athleticism on the mound, at the plate, and in the field against Greenland. He had a double, a single, and two walks in addition to beginning a 1-2-3 double play that kept Greenland scoreless after the Pirates had loaded the bases in the fourth inning.

"Logan Stewart is an all-around ballplayer for us," Pea Ridge coach Matt Easterling said of Stewart. "They had some momentum going and the ball got back to the guy who we wanted right there. That was a big play that set the tone for the rest of the game."

Moreton was dominant in softball from start to finish during Lincoln's 4-0 victory over Dover at the Ozarks Classic in Harrison last week. The freshman right-hander and No. 1 starter for the Lady Wolves struck out 11 and allowed only two hits against Dover. She then went 2-for-2 with a triple at the plate when Lincoln (13-4) beat Calico Rock for third place in the tournament.

"(Moreton) was dominant in the circle and she always helps us at the plate," Lincoln softball coach Brittany Engel said. "When she's on, our team is usually on. We feed off her."