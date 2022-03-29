Forecasters: Storm system to bring hazardous winds, chance for tornadoes in Arkansas

A strong storm system will affect Arkansas Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing chances for severe weather over much of the state, forecasters said.

Storms that become severe will be capable of producing damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, with the chance for a brief, weak tornado or two, according to a Tuesday morning briefing from the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said higher winds are likely over the Ozark and Ouachita mountains and over eastern Arkansas in the Delta region.

The strong winds will cause difficulty for higher profile vehicles and cause hazardous conditions on area bodies of water, the briefing states.

The southeastern corner of Arkansas is at a moderate risk for severe weather, according to the weather service. Much of the eastern half of the state is at an enhanced risk.

Wind advisories have been issued for most Arkansas counties. For the southwest areas, the advisory is in effect for Tuesday night, while advisories for the remainder of the state are in effect through Wednesday.

Severe thunderstorms are possible starting late Tuesday, according to the weather service. In addition to strong winds and brief tornadoes, forecasters said there is also a “lesser” chance for hail.

The time of greatest concern for severe weather will primarily be Wednesday morning for areas generally west of the Interstate 30/U.S. 67 corridor, then along and east of that corridor Wednesday afternoon, forecasters said.

The forecast calls for up to 2 inches of rain at most locations, with chances of isolated heavier amounts, which can cause flash flooding, the briefing states.





Much of Arkansas is at risk for severe weather on Wednesday, according to this National Weather Service graphic.





