North Little Rock notebook

U.S. funds sought

for bridge repair

The city of North Little Rock is hoping to score federal funds to repair the Main Street Viaduct Bridge.

The Main Street Viaduct Bridge goes over the Union Pacific railroad tracks that cuts through the heart of North Little Rock. Mayor Terry Hartwick said the grant has the support of Republicans Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman and Rep. French Hill along with Union Pacific.

The city council unanimously approved a resolution Monday to submit a grant for federal funds that are a part of the bipartisan infrastructure bill Congress passed in November. If awarded the grant, the city would receive between $5 million to $25 million and be required to match the grant by 20 %.

The federal government will allocate $1.5 billion through its Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity discretionary grant program.

Council OKs cash

for new trash cans

Taking out the trash is about to get a whole lot easier in North Little Rock.

The City Council approved $750,000 in new trash cans for residents. The trash cans are required for the two new trash trucks the city has purchased that will automate the waste disposal process. Both the new trash trucks and cans are funded with money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The council passed the resolution as a part of the consent agenda Monday and moves funds for the trash into the 2022 budget.

Hartwick presents

his State of the City

Mayor Terry Hartwick submitted his "State of the City" address to the council Monday night. Hartwick did not give a speech. Instead, he prepared and submitted a written address and packet for council members and residents to read.

In his address, Hartwick updated the status of different city departments and wrote of his accomplishments in the last year. Some of those achievements include the $5 million purchase of the Blue Cross Blue Shield building, which will be turned into office space for the city, and guiding the city through the covid-19 pandemic.

"Even as we have confronted major changes, our city and our residents have continued to prove that we are adaptable, flexible, and resilient," Hartwick wrote. "We have many accomplishments to celebrate from the past year. I take pride in what we have achieved together, and I look forward to what the future holds for the City of North Little Rock."

Hartwick said the city added 1,900 jobs in 2021 and spoke approvingly of new investment in the city from Amazon, Dollar General, Applied Technology Group and Winrock International.

The city also plans to open a new health clinic in the Rose City area of North Little Rock, thanks to federal stimulus funds, Hartwick said.

In the last year, the city also opened a pump track for mountain bikers at Big Rock Quarry Park, an "all-inclusive playground" at Laman Plaza and a disc golf course at Stone Links.

Hartwick also designated a police officer, Jhailan Rathey, to be the city's liaison to the homeless community.

Decision delayed

on new vote map

The North Little Rock City Council held off on approving a new district map at its meeting Monday night to give the public time to weigh in.

After the 2020 U.S. census, North Little Rock is required to redistrict its four wards. Under the new map, 1,609 people will move from War 3 to Ward 1. An additional 816 people from Ward 3 will move to Ward 2. In Ward 4, 687 people will move to Ward 1.

The changes are required to keep the wards' populations roughly equal with one another. The city council will vote on the new map at its meeting on April 11. The city's population is 64,591, according to the last census. The city will aim to have about 16,148 people in each ward.