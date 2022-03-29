Winning worth the pain for Tice

Tice at a glance

AGE 70

GAMES COACHED 455

GAMES WON 289

OVERALL RECORD 289-160-6

STATE TITLE Harrison (1999)

HOMETOWN Huntsville

WIFE Joann

CHILDREN Tricia, 49; Tara, 41; Matt, 40

GRANDCHILDREN Cole, 22; Cade, 17; Katie, 16; Tate, 15; Mattie, 12; Tucker, 6

HONORS Tice’s teams won 13 conference championships and made 6 appearances in the state semifinals. … He has been head coach Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game 6 times and an assistant coach 4 times, conference Coach of the Year 13 times, AHSCA State football Coach of the Year in 1999. … Selected to the first class of the Madison County Sports Hall of Fame 2004, Vice President of the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation, and member of the Brandon Burlsworth Trophy Selection Committee.

The first in a series on the 2022 class of inductees for the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will be held April 8 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

Tommy Tice soaked up his moment in the winners' circle Saturday afternoon at Oaklawn Park Casino and Resort in Hot Springs.

Why wouldn't he?

Tice, 70, knows all about winning -- on the football field -- compiling 289 victories in 42 seasons as head coach at Harrison and Huntsville high schools.

Sharing space in the winning area with a four-legged equine athlete after the seventh race was enjoyable.

"Any time you can be in the winners' circle, it doesn't matter what you're doing, it's a neat thing," said Tice, who waved to the large crowd on the track's apron as track announcer Vic Stauffer ran down Tice's considerable accomplishments. "To see all those smiling faces and people waving at you, it's real nice."

Tice, who ranks third all-time among Arkansas high school football coaches in wins behind Frank McClellan (367) and Mike Malham (301), was one of several members of the 2022 Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame induction class to have a race named their honor.

Tice said he knew Stauffer was announcing his accomplishments, but he couldn't hear what was being said.

"That was a lot of stuff," Tice said. "Me and the horse were getting tired."

Tice, one of 10 who will be inducted into the hall of fame April 8 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock, has learned to enjoy the good moments in a life and career that has been punctuated by extreme success as a coach and family man and debilitating pain -- at times -- while dealing with Crohn's disease for the past 51 years.

"I learned to live with it," Tice said.

So did his coaching staff and players at Harrison and Huntsville.

"I always told them, 'If you see me leaving practice, don't think it's because I got a better job,' " Tice said.

Crohn's disease is an inflammatory bowel disorder that causes inflammation of the lining of the digestive tract and can lead to abdominal pain, severe diarrhea and malnutrition.

Tice had 17 inches of his small intestines removed in 2005 and suffered a relapse (ulcers in his bowels) in the summer of 2010.

The disease is under control, but scar tissue from the 2005 surgery has caused "crimping" leading to occasional trips to the hospital.

Early on, Tice said he learned he could not eat or drink before practices or games.

Then there were bouts with kidney stones caused by Crohn's, including one episode before a game against Greenbrier in 1998, the year before Harrison won the Class 4A state championship.

Tice spent the night in a hospital but made the trip from Harrison in preparation for the game.

Tice said he was so tired upon arrival he laid down on the sideline benches and didn't wake up for an hour and half.

"I wake up and we're warming up," Tice said. "I was so medicated I was calling plays we didn't have."

Tice credits his assistant coaches with helping him get through the difficult moments.

"I could have fallen over dead and we would have been just as successful," Tice said.

Over time, after several trips to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., Tice learned that he could eat anything -- except lettuce -- and that he needed to his chew his food thoroughly and not indulge in hard meat.

Tice, who retired from coach in 2016 at his alma mater of Huntsville, said he never thought about or was obsessed by reaching 300 wins, a milestone of success reached by only two others in Arkansas.

The battle with Crohn's took its toll near the end of his second run at Huntsville.

"I'm sure it shortened my career," Tice said.

Now Tice and his wife Joann are enjoying life as retirees, playing golf and following the exploits of their six grandchildren: Cole (guitar), Cade (pole vault), Katie (softball); Tate (football), Mattie (soccer) and Tucker, a 6-year-old who likes to dress up as a pirate.

Tice said he is as proud of them as he is of the players who made their way through his programs for 42 years.

Memorable players include University of Arkansas All-American offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth who had a movie "Greater" made about him, to the two best players he coached in high school -- Randy Ledbetter and Tommy Edwards -- are among about 1,000 others who played for him.

Ledbetter -- along with former players Jeff Davis, Jerry Whorton, Lew Thompson and David Hoskins -- will be at Tice's table at the April 8 banquet.

"We have stayed close all these years," Tice said. "They kept up with me and I've kept up with them."

Tice says connecting and reconnecting with his former players is by far the most rewarding thing about serving as a coach for 42 years.

When asked what has changed most about coaching, he says kids are the same, but the parental involvement has reached a level he's not sure he would enjoy.

It's one of the reasons Tice said he keeps a low-key approach as the doting grandfather.

He follows pole-vaulter Cade, who recently competed in the Texas Relays, watches the powerful swing of softball player Katie, and hangs around enough to be recognized by the friends of 12-year-old Mattie, a soccer player.

"I got tickled," Tice said of a recent interaction with one of Mattie's friends who recognized him.

"Is your Grandpa, Coach Tice?" the girl said.

Mattie's reaction made Tice smile.

"He's just my grandpa," Mattie said.

"That's the way I like it," Tice said.