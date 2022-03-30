14-year-old struck

in foot by LR gunfire

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the foot in Little Rock on Monday evening, according to police.

Officers responded at 7:25 p.m. Monday to 2303 Brown St. after the Little Rock Police Department's ShotSpotter technology detected gunshots, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

ShotSpotter captured 33 rounds, police said.

Officers responded to UAMS Medical Center for a gunshot victim, according to the report.

The boy appeared to have been struck in his right foot, police said.

The report didn't include additional information about a suspect.

Felon had firearm,

drugs, officers say

Little Rock police early Tuesday arrested a man who they say fled from a traffic stop to his home, where they found him with drugs and a gun, according to an arrest report.

Police tried to pull over Michael Monroe, 44, of Little Rock around midnight, the report said. When the officer exited the patrol vehicle, Monroe drove off, according to the report.

Officers turned their blue lights off and followed Monroe to his home address on Sunnydale Drive, where they arrested him, finding a gun and small amounts of a substance suspected to be marijuana in his vehicle, the report said.

Monroe is a felon and cannot legally own a gun. He is charged with possession of a firearm by a certain person, a felony, and three misdemeanor counts of drug and paraphernalia possession and fleeing.