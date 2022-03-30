Arkansas' Hoffmann named SEC Freshman of the Week

Arkansas outfielder/designated player Kacie Hoffmann went 5 for -8 with a pair of two-hit games to earn SEC Freshman of the Week honors, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon.

Hoffmann went 2 for 3 at the plate in each of the final two games of the series against LSU. She drove in a run and scored one in Monday night's rubber game of the series -- a 7-3 Arkansas win. She also drove in two runs in Sunday's 7-4 loss with a two-out, two-run double.

Hoffmann is hitting .405 with 4 home runs and 14 RBI in 28 games (13 starts) for the No. 10 Razorbacks (22-6, 4-2 SEC).

Arkansas continues SEC play this weekend at Ole Miss. Game one is slated to start at 5 p.m. Central on Friday.