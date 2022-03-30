Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Coronavirus iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas' Hoffmann named SEC Freshman of the Week

by Paul Boyd | Today at 10:57 a.m.

Arkansas outfielder/designated player Kacie Hoffmann went 5 for -8 with a pair of two-hit games to earn SEC Freshman of the Week honors, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon.

Hoffmann went 2 for 3 at the plate in each of the final two games of the series against LSU. She drove in a run and scored one in Monday night's rubber game of the series -- a 7-3 Arkansas win. She also drove in two runs in Sunday's 7-4 loss with a two-out, two-run double.

Hoffmann is hitting .405 with 4 home runs and 14 RBI in 28 games (13 starts) for the No. 10 Razorbacks (22-6, 4-2 SEC).

Arkansas continues SEC play this weekend at Ole Miss. Game one is slated to start at 5 p.m. Central on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT