Beck was Hogs' glue during run in 1990s

The second in a series on the 2022 class of inductees for the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will be held April 8 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

FAYETTEVILLE — Corey Beck helped the University of Arkansas basketball team to an 85-19 record in three seasons as the starting point guard, but he wasn’t much for going out and celebrating after victories.

“I wanted people to know I gave it 110% every time I stepped on the floor,” Beck said. “It was important for me after a game to be able to say, ‘No I’m not going out to dinner or doing this or doing that. I’m too tired to go anywhere. I can only go to the house and get some rest, get off my feet.’

“I wanted to work so hard in the games and practice that I didn’t have anything left. After most every game, I was exhausted.”

With Beck serving as an extension of Coach Nolan Richardson on the court, the Razorbacks won national and SEC championships in 1994, finished national runner-up to UCLA in 1995 and reached the Sweet 16 in 1993 before losing to eventual national champion North Carolina.

Beck’s role in those team achievements is why he’s being inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame on April 8 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

“Corey’s one of the best players — and especially one of the best leaders — I ever coached,” Richardson said. “He was the glue that held it all together for us. He did all the blue-collar work.

“He played as hard as anyone ever could every game. You didn’t have to push him to do anything. He pushed himself, and he pushed others.”

Corliss Williamson and Scotty Thurman starred for the Razorbacks from the 1992-93 through 1994-95 seasons and previously were inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.

“I’m excited for Corey to be inducted, because to me it’s a long time overdue,” said Thurman, the Little Rock Parkview coach. “Definitely well deserved.

“I think if anybody looks back at our championship teams, obviously Corliss and myself get a lot of the hype and credit, but none of those things that we accomplished happen without Corey Beck.”

Beck averaged 7.9 points, 4.7 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 104 games at Arkansas, but Richardson said his contributions went far beyond any statistics.

“Corey led not only by what he did, but by what he said,” Richardson said. “And when he said something, everybody paid attention.

“There were times I didn’t need to say anything because Corey had addressed it with the team. Everybody on our team respected Corey.”

Beck said at first he didn’t understand why Richardson would meet with him before games to go over the opponent and strategy.

“I started learning, ‘This is a huge thing, what Coach is doing,’ ” Beck said. “He was making me his coach on the floor.

“We talked about a lot of stuff, and I’d work that in with the other players during huddles. Most of the time in the huddles, I was the only player that talked, and the guys would listen.”

Thurman called Beck the ultimate competitor.

“If we played pick-up ball or if we played cards, it didn’t matter to Corey,” Thurman said. “He was going to try to do whatever it took to win.

“Corey was one of those guys that didn’t mind challenging myself or challenging Corliss or anybody on our team to try to get them to play better or play harder or play smarter, and he was like an open book. If he had something to say, he was going to say it, and he didn’t really care who liked it or disliked it.

“On the flip side of that, if you had something to say to him, he could take it. He could give and take criticism.”

After North Carolina beat Arkansas 80-74 in the 1993 East Region semifinals, Thurman recalled Beck’s message to his teammates.

“I vividly remember him talking about how we needed to get right back in the gym and get ready for next year,” Thurman said. “And as soon as we got back home, we were immediately in the gym. A lot of that was because Corey wouldn’t allow us to sit back or rest on our laurels. He was on us to constantly get better.”

Beck, 50, said he’s proud and humbled to be going into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame a year after he was inducted into the UA Sports Hall of Honor.

“It means the world to me,” said Beck, who grew up in Memphis and played at Fairley High School. “I grew up rooting for Memphis State, and I thought I wanted to play there.

“But when I found the love of the Razorbacks, man, that was so powerful. Arkansas is home now.”

After his college career, Beck played professionally for six seasons, including 88 games in the NBA with Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons and 115 games in the CBA with the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Skyforce. He was the CBA Defensive Player of the Year in 1997.

Beck moved back to Fayetteville 11 years ago and owns Corey Beck Custom Painting.

“I’m a third-generation painter in my family, so it’s a good business for me and I wanted to help the people here who have been so great to me,” Beck said. “I’ve gotten a chance to be part of the program again and interact with a lot of fans.”

Beck replaced another Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame member, Lee Mayberry, as the Razorbacks’ starting point guard for the 1992-93 season.

“We knew Lee was leaving and we needed another point guard,” Richardson said. “Corey was that guy.”

Beck and Dwight Stewart, his teammate at Fairley and friend since the sixth grade, played one season together at South Plains (Texas) Junior College, then came to Arkansas.

“Me and Dwight made a pact that wherever we went, we were going to go together,” Beck said.

Beck and Stewart sat out the 1991-92 season and couldn’t practice with the Razorbacks under NCAA rules, but worked out on their own.

“That was probably the worst time of my life, not even being able to practice,” Beck said. “But Dwight and I helped each other get through it.”

Beck said he began getting to know his new teammates — including Williamson and Thurman, who were freshmen; seniors Darrell Hawkins and Robert Shepherd; juniors Ken Biley and Roger Crawford; and sophomores Clint McDaniel and Davor Rimac — during workouts in the summer of 1992.

“I was in the process of learning how to play Division I ball,” Beck said. “I was trying to get my body stronger, and your mental game had to be super strong, too.

“You had to be able to go on the road and win games in front of a lot of hostile fans. Me and Dwight, we had to grow up overnight. But it was a great situation for us to be at Arkansas.

“It was important for me to do whatever I needed to do in order to stay on the floor. Playing with the guys here, I learned a whole lot that first season. I tried to push them just as much as they pushed me.”

After losing Mayberry, Todd Day and Oliver Miller — all first-round NBA Draft picks — the Razorbacks weren’t ranked to start the 1992-93 season, but they opened with an 81-76 victory over No. 8 Memphis in Barnhill Arena and made their sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

With the addition of centers Darnell Robinson and Lee Wilson the next season, the Razorbacks beat Duke 76-72 in Charlotte, N.C., to win Arkansas’ only national title in basketball.

Williamson led Arkansas with 23 points against Duke after scoring 29 in a 91-82 victory over Arizona in the national semifinals and was voted by the media as the Final Four’s most outstanding player.

Beck had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists against Duke and joined Williamson and Thurman on the All-Final Four team.

“When we won it all, it was like everything you did was worth it,” Beck said. “All those 6 in the morning practices and the two-a-days and the film sessions.

“Running to Cleveland Hill, running up it, and running back to the gym, then practicing. All those holidays you sacrificed and were in the gym and not with your family.”

Beck leaped into Williamson’s arms in celebration after Arkansas beat Duke.

“I was jumping around, and all of a sudden I ended up in Corliss’ arms,” Beck said. “I didn’t remember any of that, my mind just went blank, until I saw film of it.

“I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, look at me.’ The feeling was unbelievable. I wanted that feeling again so bad the following season.”

Beck and the Razorbacks almost got that national championship feeling for a second consecutive season, but No. 1 UCLA beat Arkansas 89-78 led by Ed O’Bannon’s 30 points and 17 rebounds and Toby Bailey’s 26 points.

“Most teams that we played, if they got a run on us we automatically came to get them in the second half,” Beck said. “I think that was our attitude in the UCLA game — ‘OK, they’re up, but we can come back and get them.’

“But UCLA played great, and we ran out of time to come back.”

Richardson said Beck, 6-1 and 190 pounds during his playing days, provided what the Razorbacks needed whether it was on offense or defense.

“He understood the game,” Richardson said. “He made the key passes, made the key shots, got the big rebounds, took charges. He wasn’t afraid to mix it up inside.

“He had great anticipation on defense and speed and quickness. He could move so well laterally to keep you covered up.

“He was smart and could read the floor, and could get wherever he needed to go in a quick time.”

Beck said he realized during the recruiting process there were more schools he could play for than Memphis. Richardson and Scott Edgar, a Razorbacks assistant coach, convinced him to come to Arkansas.

“Growing up in Memphis, the only team you ever saw on TV or heard about was the Tigers,” Beck said. “But once I got older, I started to see there were more teams around, and better teams.”

Beck said having Memphis high school stars such as Ron Huery and Day go to Arkansas impacted his decision.

“I was like, ‘The Razorbacks are doing something,’ ” Beck said. “I took a longer look at Arkansas after that.”

Beck said Richardson and Edgar came to a lot of his high school games.

“When I had to go to junior college, they didn’t drop me,” Beck said. “They stayed with me.”

It was a decision that paid off for the Razorbacks.

“I was able to give my all to the state of Arkansas when it came to the Razorbacks,” Beck said. “I never took days off.

“Win, win, win, that’s all I wanted to do. I wanted to bring joy to the state of Arkansas.”