Bentonville council OKs public safety radio system contract, fire training facility work





BENTONVILLE -- The City Council on Tuesday approved items in connection with a bond issue that passed last April.

The council voted to award a contract to RACOM for a public safety radio system. The initial cost to build and implement the system is $6.5 million. The total 15-year cost of ownership is $12.4 million, which includes $5.9 million in maintenance fees for years four through 15, according to council documents.

The project includes a radio system manufactured under the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials Project 25 standard, or commonly known as "P25," that improves city interoperability and also creates multi-agency communication on a shared radio channel, according to the bentonvillebond.com website.

Also approved was an amendment with Clinard Construction for earthwork and storm drainage for the new Fire Department training facility. Total cost is not to exceed $242,492.67, according to council documents.

The $3.9 million fire training center will take up a little more than 2 acres on Southwest Aviation Drive.

The new radio system and fire training center are projects in the $266 million bond issue.

In other action, Mayor Stephanie Orman cast the deciding vote to rezone property from residential estate to medium-density two-family and townhome residential at 601, 603 and 701 S.W. Tater Black Road.

The council voted 4-3 in favor of the rezoning with one member absent. Five votes were needed for approval, so Orman cast her vote.

Council members Chris Sooter, Bill Burckart, Octavio Sanchez and Tim Robinson voted yes. No votes came from council members Holly Hook, Cindy Acree and Aubrey Patterson.

Orman said the main reason for her vote was because the council voted 6-1 for a future land use map amendment from residential estate to medium-density residential for the same property just before the rezoning vote.

The Planning Commission approved the future land use amendment and rezoning requests by 7-0 votes at its meeting on March 15.

Appointment given OK

The Bentonville City Council on Tuesday night approved the appointment of Brittany Vernon to fill the vacancy in Position 5 on the Public Art Advisory Committee. This will be her first term, completing the unfulfilled term of the position that will expire on Dec. 31, 2023.

Source: Bentonville