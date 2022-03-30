Cable theft knocks out service to all of Pine Bluff, company says

Vandals or thieves took some 1,500 feet of fiber-optic cable from a broadband hub, knocking out internet and other communication services to almost all of Pine Bluff Cable’s customers in the area, according to a company official.

Jeremy Galloway, general manager for Pine Bluff Cable TV, said technicians started getting calls at about 1:30 a.m. relating to a system-wide outage. When crews went to the broadband plant on Shannon Road, they found “extensive damage” and immediately called police.

The outage has affected all parts of the Pine Bluff area, Galloway said, including medical facilities, schools, city and county offices as well as the Pine Bluff Police Department and other emergency services.

Crews were on the scene Wednesday morning, pulling and splicing new fiber optic cable into the system. Galloway said the repairs would likely take most of Wednesday, with reconnections aimed first at higher priority users.

“We want to get the police department back up and running,” he said. “Then other key users, such as medical facilities, schools and businesses, will be reconnected. After that, we’ll start moving into the residential areas.”

All services should be restored by Wednesday evening, he said.

Some 7,000 internet users were affected, he said, but other types of customers were also without service.

“Our telephone service, which is cloud-based, our TV service – all tiers of our products are down right now,” he said. “The only area that is up and running is a very small area around the Shannon Road station.”

Galloway said the culprits may have thought the cable was made of copper, which could be sold.

“But the material in this cable is mainly just glass fiber,” Galloway said. “It really has no resale value. I’m not sure you could pay a recycler to take it.”