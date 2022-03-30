Sections
Capitol & Scott: The trial of Michael Davis

by Lara Farrar, Nick Popowitch | Today at 12:42 p.m.

On March 18, a jury convicted former Lonoke County sheriff's deputy Michael Davis of negligent homicide, a misdemeanor, in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain during an early morning traffic stop June 23. 

Following a brief sentencing hearing, Davis was sentenced to the maximum of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Davis was initially charged with felony manslaughter Sept. 17 following the death of Brittain.  

Since 2005, five law enforcement officers in Arkansas have been charged in on-duty shootings. Of those five, Davis is the only defendant to be convicted. 

This week on Capitol & Scott, reporter Teresa Moss talks about covering the Davis trial and what the conviction means for police shootings in the state. 

