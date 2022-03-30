Community Briefs 3-30-22

Pop Up In the Bluff set May 7

Pop Up in the Bluff, an event featuring food, entertainment and family activities will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday May 7 on Main Street between Barraque and Third avenues.

The community is invited attend the event which is free to the general public. Fees are $25 for retail vendors and $40 for food trucks, according to a news release.

The event features music, children's activities, retail and food vendors in downtown Pine Bluff to bring people together to see improvements in downtown and to experience local vendors.

"Pop Up in the Bluff is a community development initiative focused on revitalizing underutilized areas in Downtown Pine Bluff by illuminating their potential," according to Pine Bluff Downtown Development's website. "First organized in September 2017, the event brings in local vendors, chefs and artists to sell products, showcase art and enjoy family friendly activities. The event features live music from local and regional talent, more food and beverages. Pop Up in the Bluff is staged on different downtown streets each year."

Details: http://www.pinebluff-downtowndevelopment.com or (870) 536-8742.

Expo exhibitor packets available

For those with booths at the 2022 Business Expo, exhibitor packets are ready to be picked up at the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce, 510 Main St. The expo will begin at 7:30 a.m. May 5 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

The packet includes information on booth dimensions, move-in/break-down times, convention center regulations, the breakfast ticket along with wristbands for workers and invited VIP guests, according to the Chamber newsletter.

"Should you need any add-on services from the convention center, the deadline for the early-bird rate is Friday, April 15, so be sure to pick up your packet as soon as possible," a spokesman said.

The Business Expo on May 5 starts with breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. at the convention center banquet hall. Tickets are $20 each or tables for $250. The keynote speaker will be Chris Robinson, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff athletic director. The trade show at the convention center opens with a VIP hour from 9-10 a.m. and general public admission from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Booth rates are $250 for members and $360 for non-members.

Details: Chamber Director Jennifer Kline, (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Black Hall of Fame grant deadline Friday

Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation is accepting applications for grants until Friday. The agency, in partnership with Arkansas Community Foundation, will award grants to programs that benefit African American or other underserved populations in Arkansas, according to a news release.

Nonprofits with programs focusing on education, health and wellness, youth development, strengthening families and economic development are eligible to apply.

Grants will typically range from $1,000 to $2,500. Funds from the Black Hall of Fame Foundation cannot be allocated for salary support or to support general operating budgets outside the specific proposal or project.

All geographic sections of the state are eligible. Only 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, hospitals, public schools and government agencies are eligible to apply.

The deadline is Friday. For details or to apply, visit www.arcf.org/arbhof.

DRA seeks fellowship applicants

Delta Regional Authority (DRA) is accepting applications for the 2022 Delta Fellowship Program. DRA will be hiring students for the Health Fellow and Communications Fellow, according to a news release.

Applicants must be enrolled at a four-year university, two-year college, vocational/technical school, or continuing education program. Experience working, living, or studying in the DRA area is preferred but not required.

The program provides professional development and training opportunities for postsecondary education students who are passionate about the Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions, economic development, community revitalization, and public policy, according to the release.

Applications must be received by April 15 at 5 p.m. Details: dra.gov/about-dra/careers.