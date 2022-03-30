Marriage Licenses

Dylan Brown, 25, and Cassidy George, 27, both of Little Rock.

Glenn Torres, 22, and Kaitlyn Roberson, 21, both of Little Rock.

Benjamin Hall, 22, of North Little Rock and Marti Boren, 21, of Sherwood.

Shawn Keller, 35, and Christina Perez, 33, both of Jacksonville.

Ethan Collins, 30, and Annie Lindsey, 36, both of Cabot.

Jose Mendez, 27, and Jenaile Garner, 27, both of Little Rock.

Tyree Brown, 25, and Te'Quela Ramsey, 24, both of Little Rock.

Alexandria Hughes, 29, and Joshua Holcomb, 38, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-1051. John Yount v. Donna Yount.

22-1052. Kandice Parker-Hicks v. Bryce Hicks.

22-1054. Jessica Smith v. David Smith.

22=1055. Tementrius McKoy v. Christopher Brooks.

22-1056. Fatima Lewis v. Anderson Lewis III.

22-1059. Clayton Berry v. Erica Berry.

22-1061. Shirley Eagle v. Billy Thurmon.

22-1063. Joyce Parchman v. Jessie Parchman.

22-1065. Saundra Raney v. Gus Raney.

22-1073. Kastin Anera Deal v. Emm Ajo Taylor.

22-1074. Lisa Ference v. Steve Talley.

GRANTED

21-1259. Aliyah Collier v. Nicholas Collier.

21-2742. Jacqueline Arias v. Sergio Vazquez.

21-3793. Regina Corbett v. Stephen Corbett.

21-4258. Brittany Barrett v. Joey Barrett.

22-95. Makenzy Bruton v. Joey Collins.

22-107. Terri Marks v. Edward Marks.

22-368. Angela Flournoy v. William Flournoy III.

22-467. Kelsey Dacus v. Robert Dacus.

22-500. Andrea Peel v. Rodney Peel.